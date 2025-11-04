FatPipe Networks: FatPipe Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Results

Monthly Recurring Billings Grew 49%

Sales Headcount Nearly Tripled From the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2025 to Second Quarter of Fiscal 2026

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH / ACCESS Newswire / November 4, 2025 / FatPipe, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATN) ("FatPipe" or the "Company"), a pioneer in enterprise-class, application-aware, secure software-defined wide area network ("SD-WAN") solutions that provide high levels of reliability, security, and optimization for Wide Area Networks (WANs) and single-stack cybersecurity solutions, today announced its second quarter fiscal year 2026 results for the period ended September 30, 2025.

Q2 Highlights

Total revenue, including professional services, was $4.0 million, compared to $3.9 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2026.

Monthly Recurring Billings for 2 nd quarter fiscal 2026 grew 49%, compared to 2 nd quarter fiscal 2025.

Total Quarterly Billings for 2 nd quarter fiscal 2026 grew 10%, compared to 2 nd quarter fiscal 2025

Gross margin remained strong at 92% for the quarter.

FatPipe nearly tripled sales headcount from the second quarter of fiscal 2025 to the second quarter of fiscal 2026. The new resources are expected to help increase sales in the coming quarters

Due to two large deals in the 2 nd quarter fiscal 2025, YoY revenue decreased by 29% for 2 nd quarter fiscal 2026 compared to 2 nd quarter fiscal 2025

EBITDA margin for the 6 months ended September 30, 2025, was 26% compared to 24% for the 6 months ended September 30, 2024.

Completed a 210+ site SD-WAN deployment under a $1.4 million contract for a large U.S. school district and continued to expand in the education vertical.

Completed a 108-site deployment for a large regional bank.

"This was a solid quarter for FatPipe as we continued to execute our growth strategy while scaling as a new public company," said Dr. Ragula Bhaskar, CEO of FatPipe. "We saw healthy billings growth, increased contribution from recurring revenue, and strong interest from enterprises and public sector customers that are looking for secure, high-performance SD-WAN and cybersecurity alternatives to legacy vendors. With our focus on disciplined execution, expanding sales coverage, and leveraging our single-stack networking and cybersecurity portfolio, we believe we are well-positioned to drive long-term value for our shareholders."

About FatPipe, Inc.

FatPipe pioneered the concept of software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN) and hybrid WANs that eliminated the need for cooperation from ISPs and allow companies and service providers to control multi-link network traffic worldwide. FatPipe has now pioneered cost-effective, advanced single-stack cybersecurity for on-premise deployments that significantly improve network and cybersecurity for SMBs.

For more information, please visit www.fatpipeinc.com.

Follow us on X @FatPipe_Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release, including statements relating to the Company's expectations regarding the completion, timing and size of its proposed public offering and listing may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements can generally be identified by our use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "continue," or other similar words. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on management's current expectations and are inherently subject to various risks, uncertainties, assumptions, or changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict or quantify. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with the consummation of the offering and other risks described in FatPipe's registration statement on Form S-1, as it may be amended from time to time. Except as required by law, FatPipe expressly disclaims a duty to provide updates to forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or other occurrences.

Company Contact Info

+1 801.683-5656 x 1140

Investor.ir@fatpipeinc.com

SOURCE: FatPipe, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/fatpipe-reports-second-quarter-fiscal-year-2026-results-1096623