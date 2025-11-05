

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Kakaku.com, Inc. (KKC.F), a Japanese internet company, on Wednesday reported lower profit for the first half primarily impacted by increase in expenses.



Profit before income taxes declined 3.8% to 13.553 billion yen, from 14.093 billion yen in the same period of 2024.



Operating profit also decreased 1.4% to 13.843 billion yen from 14.034 billion yen a year earlier.



Profit attributable to owners of the parent company amounted to 9.368 billion yen, a decrease of 2.3% from 9.590 billion yen in the prior-year period. Earnings per share were 47.35 yen, compared with 48.48 yen a year earlier.



Revenue, however, climbed 23.4% year-on-year to 44.861 billion yen, up from 36.363 billion yen.



For the full year, revenue is forecast to rise 17.3% to 92 billion yen. Profit attributable to owners of the parent company is expected to decline 5.2% to 19 billion yen. Basic earnings per share for the year are estimated at 96.09 yen.



