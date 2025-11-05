

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - SoftBank reported first half net income attributable to owners of the company of 348.8 billion yen, an increase of 7.7% from prior year. Earnings per share was 7.13 yen compard to 6.72 yen. Adjusted EBITDA increased by 3.1% year on year to 965.9 billion yen. Revenue was 3.4 trillion yen, up 7.9%.



For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, the company expects: net income attributable to owners of 540.0 billion yen, and revenue of 6.7 trillion yen.



