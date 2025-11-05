DUG Foodtech AB: DUG Foodtech establishes partnership with German bakery and café chain

DUG Foodtech has entered into a partnership with a family-owned bakery and café chain in Germany. The company will use DUG Barista and DUG Unsweetened Barista both as ingredients in its baked goods and as plant-based alternatives in its cafés.

This expansion into the bakery industry and coffee channel paves the way for growth in Germany, Sweden, and across Europe.

"Our collaboration is fully in line with our strategy to strengthen DUG's position within the plant-based ingredients market and the coffee channel. The German market is a frontrunner when it comes to integrating plant-based options into its operations. Extensive testing with DUG has shown that it is not only a sustainable alternative but also performs exceptionally well in professional settings where taste, texture, and functionality are key," says Helene Nielsen, CEO of DUG Foodtech.

The German bakery and café chain has a long-standing tradition of artisanal baking and a strong commitment to sustainability. Through the partnership with DUG, the company continues its journey toward a more climate-conscious operation without compromising on quality or taste.

About DUG Foodtech AB (publ)

DUG Foodtech should be the natural choice for all actors in the transition to plant-based foods. The company's business concept is to use its own patented methods, innovative solutions and know-how to develop and sell products that the market demands. Changes are required for the food industry to reach its set climate goals. The company is contributing by its investment in plant-based foods with a low climate footprint, raw materials that are easily grown and available, and health benefits for the end consumer. The company and its well-established partners in priority markets and channels provide the conditions to grow in a global market, valued at USD 100 billion. The share is listed on Nasdaq First North and is traded under the name DUG. Read more at ir.dugdrinks.com. Mangold Fondkommission AB is the company's Certified Adviser and can be contacted by phone: +46 8 5030 15 50 or e-mail: ca@mangold.se.