Magnasense AB: Bulletin from the extraordinary general meeting in Magnasense AB on 5 November 2025

Magnasense AB held an extraordinary general meeting on 5 November 2025, whereby a summary of the adopted resolutions follows below.

Resolution on divestment of subsidiaries

The meeting resolved, in accordance with the proposal of the board of directors, to approve the divestment of the company's subsidiaries Aegirbio (UK) Limited, Aegirbio US Inc, Abreos Biosciences LLC, Aegirbio Sweden AB, Viraspec AB and Magnasense Technologies OY to ADC Services International Limited in accordance with the conditional share purchase agreement.

Resolution to amend the articles of association

The meeting resolved, in accordance with the proposal of the board of directors, to amend § 1 regarding the company name, § 2 regarding the registered office of the company, § 3 regarding the object of the company and § 4 regarding the share capital and number of shares, as well as to add a new § 5 regarding share classes in the articles of association.

Resolution to approve the acquisition of Subgen AI Limited

The meeting resolved, in accordance with the proposal of the board of directors, to approve the acquisition of Subgen AI Limited ("Subgen"). Provided that the conditions are fulfilled, acquisition of all shares in Subgen is expected to be effected shortly after the meeting. The purchase price for the shares amounts to a total of approximately SEK 2,182 million and shall be paid in connection with obtaining possession of the shares in Subgen through a promissory note comprising the total purchase price which immediately thereafter will be set off in its entirety against shares in Magnasense AB (see the resolutions on direct issues of class A shares and ordinary shares below).

Election of new board members

The meeting resolved, in accordance with the proposal of a group of shareholders, that the board of directors shall consist of six (6) ordinary members with no deputies.

The meeting resolved, in accordance with the proposal of a group of shareholders, to dismiss the current board members Jens Umehag, Michael Schwartz, William Ferenczy, William Vickery and Marco Witteveen. It was further resolved to elect José Iván Garcia, Lorenzo Serratosa Gallardo, Leandro Harillo, Eduardo Montes and Christopher Dembik as new board members alongside the current board member Fredrik Häglund. Further, José Iván Garcia was elected as the new chairman of the board.

Resolution on directed issue of ordinary shares to Atlas

The meeting resolved, in accordance with the proposal of the board of directors, to increase the share capital with no more than SEK 17,740,387.458794 through a directed issue of a maximum 17,722,664,794 ordinary shares to Atlas Special Opportunities, LLC. SEK 0.002426 shall be paid for each share through set-off against the claims that Atlas Special Opportunities, LLC has towards the company. Subscription of ordinary shares shall be made on a separate subscription list on the date of closing regarding the company's acquisition of Subgen, but no later than one week after the resolution.

Resolution on directed issue of class A shares

The meeting resolved, in accordance with the proposal of the board of directors, to increase the share capital no more than SEK 499,486,594.537931 through a directed issue of a maximum 498,987,606,931 class A shares to the following sellers of Subgen: Subgen AI Foundation and JMSAN Agentes Financieros Globales. SEK 0.002186523 shall be paid for each share. Subscription of class A shares shall be made on a separate subscription list on the date of closing regarding the company's acquisition of Subgen, but no later than one week after the resolution.

Resolution on directed issue of ordinary shares

The meeting resolved, in accordance with the proposal of the board of directors, to increase the share capital no more than SEK 499,580,096.980965 through a directed issue of a maximum 499,081,015,965 ordinary shares to the sellers of Subgen, except Subgen AI Foundation and JMSAN Agentes Financieros Globales. SEK 0.002186523 shall be paid for each share. Subscription of ordinary shares shall be made on a separate subscription list on the date of closing regarding the company's acquisition of Subgen, but no later than one week after the resolution.

Resolution on decrease of the share capital

The meeting resolved, in accordance with the proposal of the board of directors, to decrease the company's share capital with a maximum of SEK 1,016,807,078.977690 for allocation to non-restricted equity and carried out without redemption of shares. The reason for decrease of the share capital is to achieve a capital structure that is more appropriate for the company and to improve the relation between the share capital and unrestricted equity.

Resolution on A) amendment of the articles of association, and B) reverse share split

The meeting resolved, in accordance with the proposal of the board of directors, on a reverse share split whereby one thousand (1,000) existing ordinary shares are consolidated into one (1) ordinary share, as well as a consolidation of class A shares whereby one thousand (1,000) existing class A shares are consolidated into one (1) class A share (1:1,000). The purpose of the reverse share split is to achieve an appropriate number of shares for the company following the share issues to the sellers of Subgen.

In order to enable the reverse share split, it was further resolved to amend § 4 in the articles of association to change the limits of the number of shares in the company.

The board of directors was authorized to determine the record date for the reverse share split, which may not, however, be earlier than the date on which the resolution on the reverse share split has been registered with the Swedish Companies Registration Office. Further information on the procedure for the reverse share split will be published in connection with the board of directors' decision regarding the record date.

Lund on 5 November 2025

Magnasense AB

About Magnasense

Magnasense is a Swedish diagnostics company founded in 2019 to offer tests to monitor and optimize the dosage of biological drugs via its unique patented technology platform. In June 2020, Magnasense was listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The company's ambition is, in addition to bringing innovative diagnostic technology to the market, to make diagnostics more accessible, easier to use and to provide accurate and easily transferable results. For more information, see Magnasense's website www.magnasense.com.