SMX Public Limited: SMX and CARTIF Plan to Make Spain the EU's "Capital of Verified Circularity"

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 5, 2025 / Every generation reaches a point when progress demands proof. For Europe, following Singapore's unprecedented action to usher in circularity, that moment is now. It's unfolding in Valladolid, Spain, where SMX (NASDAQ:SMX) and CARTIF, one of the continent's most respected technology research centers, are joining forces to turn circular-economy ambition into measurable results.

This isn't a ceremonial partnership. It's a revolution built from the ground up, where chemistry, code, and credibility come together to give sustainability what it has always lacked: verification. And Spain's Castilla y León region, which produces more than €12.7 billion in industrial output each year, will be the EU's newest proving ground. But here's the catch: the region's next stage of growth may not come from producing more but from proving more.

By embedding SMX's molecular "physical-to-digital" tracing system into CARTIF's pilot plants and laboratories, Spain gains something it has never had before: the ability to verify where materials come from, how they move, and when they return to the value chain. This is how the circular economy matures. Not through aspiration, but through authentication that proves accountability.

Monetizing Accountability

That transformation begins with SMX, whose technology does more than bridge ambition and accountability; it monetizes it through a molecular tracing system that turns materials into their own proof of origin. Invisible chemical markers bond at the molecular level, creating a digital passport that travels with each product from creation to recovery. Whether it's packaging, computer hardware, metals, renewable components, or construction materials, every item gains a digital memory that can be verified at any stage of its life. What once relied on paperwork and promises now runs on chemistry and truth.

For decades, sustainability has been guided more by intention than by evidence. Reports filled with estimates and certifications built on trust all tried to approximate progress. SMX replaces that uncertainty with a proof system embedded directly into the material itself. Each movement, from creation to reuse, is logged and verified on the block-chain. No signatures. No declarations. Only evidence that endures. But this isn't just for record-keeping and proof of provenance.

CARTIF will show how to turn SMX's science into measurable impact, serving as Europe's proving ground for technologies ready to move from pilot to production. With SMX integrated across its programs, Spain can operate with a real-time feedback loop that connects research with results. Each pilot plant becomes a generator of verified data that companies can use to meet compliance goals, win grants, and access sustainability-linked financing. Validation that once took years now happens in minutes, turning innovation into measurable growth.

Speed as a Currency

That speed changes everything. It converts verification into value and turns time into a competitive advantage. How so? By the SMX-CARTIF partnership, linking environmental performance directly to financial performance. Every verified molecule becomes an asset that banks can underwrite, regulators can trust, and brands can market. The circular economy no longer drains resources: it generates them. With that, transparency is no longer a burden; it's a catalyst.

Spain's interest follows experience gained across the world. Before arriving in Europe, SMX proved its platform in Singapore through a national-scale circularity program with A*STAR, one of ASEAN's leading research institutions. That initiative demonstrated SMX's ability to track materials, digitize waste streams, and create a verified trading layer for recycled content. The success of that system across ASEAN became a foundation for this European expansion, connecting continents through a unified network of traceable, tradeable sustainability.

Said more simply, SMX offers a universal language for circularity. The same molecular system that authenticates recycled plastics in Valladolid can verify renewable components in a German turbine or reclaimed steel in a French skyscraper. Proof scales naturally. The more industries that participate, the stronger and more valuable the network becomes. Each verified material strengthens a digital ecosystem of trust that binds Europe's industrial core into one measurable framework.

Changing the Narrative About Circularity

CARTIF intends to prove that point. Its projects across packaging, renewables, construction, automotive, and critical materials are designed to quantify progress with molecular precision. Through its planned integration with SMX, each initiative becomes a real-time demonstration of how proof can drive performance. Circularity is no longer a gesture of goodwill. It has evolved into a measurable, finance-ready standard unlocking billions in opportunity across the European Union.

Spain, long a manufacturing powerhouse, is now emerging as Europe's proving ground for circular growth. The forthcoming SMX and CARTIF alliance will unite research, industry, and government within one ecosystem of verification. Universities, startups, and corporations share the same trusted data. Innovation moves in coordination, driven by evidence instead of expectation.

Circularity only works when the proof is universal. It is not enough to recycle, reuse, or redesign. The world must know it actually happened. SMX provides that certainty by connecting the physical and digital worlds, giving every material a traceable identity. CARTIF provides the scale to turn that proof into a measurable impact. Together, they plan to transform circularity from compliance into commerce and verification into value.

This is the beginning of Europe's next industrial chapter; a shift from linear consumption to regenerative growth. Every molecule tracked by SMX carries economic weight. Every verified transaction becomes proof of progress. Every partnership built on data moves the continent closer to true material efficiency. The circular economy is no longer a promise.

Thanks to SMX and CARTIF, in the EU, as in ASEAN, it's a reality that will be measured, profitable, and, most importantly, real.

About SMX

As global businesses face new and complex challenges relating to carbon neutrality and meeting new governmental and regional regulations and standards, SMX is able to offer players along the value chain access to its marking, tracking, measuring and digital platform technology to transition more successfully to a low-carbon economy.

