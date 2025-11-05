SMX Public Limited: SMX Scores Its Sixth 2025 Partnership to Turn "Proof" Into an Asset Class

Partnerships intend to make "proof" a currency across plastics, precious metals, textiles, and rare earth sectors

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 5, 2025 / Some companies talk about traction. SMX (NASDAQ:SMX) is showing it. The company's molecular markers and digital passports are no longer a lab story. They are moving through factories, sort lines, institutes, and refineries, converting proof into a working supply chain language that brands, regulators, and investors can use.

2025 has been a pivot point. Not hype, not a headline cycle, but a realignment where execution meets timing. The partners now lined up with SMX signal a network effect that is starting to compound.

And when proof compounds, markets pay attention.

Singapore Turns Proof Into Policy

Start with Singapore. SMX and A*STAR are building what many have talked about and nobody has delivered at a national scale, a plastics passport that gives materials a durable identity from manufacture to reuse. It is policy-grade infrastructure in a place known for standards, and it positions SMX at the center of a first-of-its-kind reference model.

That distinction matters. A national program is more than a pilot. It is a framework other governments and consortia can copy, with shared data schemas, verification rules, and certification paths that unlock finance. Singapore is setting the template while SMX provides the molecular truth layer.

If you want to see where market adoption begins, it begins where proof becomes law and industry follows.

Sorting Lines Become Certification Engines

On the ground, SMX and REDWAVE are turning sorters into certifiers. By embedding SMX markers into plastics and teaching REDWAVE's machines to read them, a conveyor belt becomes a verification checkpoint. That creates feedstock you can certify in real time, not months later with paperwork.

Speed and certainty change economics. Certified bales command better pricing, and verified streams reduce chargebacks and contamination risk. The result is a cleaner ledger for buyers, sellers, and auditors without extra friction.

Add Tradepro, an established Miami plastics player, to the loop, and you connect verification to distribution. SMX's marker tech has already been demonstrated in FDA-compliant rPET, and Tradepro's role is to move verified resin into U.S. supply chains that are under mandate pressure to raise recycled content. Proof meets the purchase order.

Spain Plugs Into The Loop

In Spain, SMX and CARTIF have signed a letter of intent to evaluate integrating molecular markers and analytics across Industry 5.0 and circularity projects. It's a practical bridge between research pilots and industrial deployment inside one of Europe's more ambitious regional innovation ecosystems.

The near-term value is acceleration. CARTIF's testbeds let SMX validate, iterate, and localize quickly, then hand those results to companies and municipalities that need confident data for procurement, policy, and financing.

As Europe tightens reporting rules, the ability to prove recycled content and track end-of-life handling is no longer a nice-to-have: it's a must-have. It is a market-access requirement, and CARTIF gives SMX a fast lane to Spanish and EU projects that require measurable outcomes.

Precious Metals Get A Memory

Gold and silver are trust assets that still lean on stamps and paper trails. SMX's trueGold partnership with Goldstrom points to a different future, where bars, nuggets, ounces, and scrap carry a molecular identity through refining, trading, and re-melting. The goal is end-to-end traceability and circularity across a market that moves trillions in value.

When metals carry their own receipt, provenance disputes shrink, insurance risk improves, and banks can finance with tighter collateral rules. That is how verification upgrades pricing power, not just compliance optics.

The most interesting unlock is secondary flows. Recycled precious metals with authenticated origin and handling can be priced with less discount, because uncertainty is priced out. That is margin creation driven by proof.

Textiles Stop Guessing

Fashion and technical textiles are crowded with claims that are hard to verify. SMX and CETI are tackling that with industrial validation across fibers and fabrics, integrating molecular markers and digital passports into CETI's pilot lines so brands can test, certify, and scale with auditable data.

This is not a showroom demo. CETI's role is to translate lab capability into production-ready workflows that meet EU reporting regimes and sustainability-linked financing requirements. That shortens the time from concept to contract.

Once fibers carry their own identity, durability, recycled content, and origin stop being marketing language and become measurable attributes that buyers can pay for. Proof upgrades product, and product upgrades price.

The Traction That Matters

Partnerships are currency only when they unlock use. A*STAR signals a national-scale backbone, REDWAVE and Tradepro turn belts and pellets into verified commodities, CARTIF speeds deployment across Spain and the EU, Goldstrom extends proof into metals, and CETI gives textiles a production-grade path to transparency. Together, they look less like deals and more like a distribution map.

The common thread is utility. SMX is wiring proof into the places where value moves, then letting markets do what they do best once uncertainty is removed. That is why this moment feels different.

Call it traction or product-market fit for verification. Either way, the network is forming, and SMX is at its center.

About SMX

As global businesses face new and complex challenges relating to carbon neutrality and meeting new governmental and regional regulations and standards, SMX is able to offer players along the value chain access to its marking, tracking, measuring and digital platform technology to transition more successfully to a low-carbon economy.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intends," "may," "will," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements in this press release may include, for example: matters relating to the Company's fight against abusive and possibly illegal trading tactics against the Company's stock; successful launch and implementation of SMX's joint projects with manufacturers and other supply chain participants of gold, steel, rubber and other materials; changes in SMX's strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs, prospects and plans; SMX's ability to develop and launch new products and services, including its planned Plastic Cycle Token; SMX's ability to successfully and efficiently integrate future expansion plans and opportunities; SMX's ability to grow its business in a cost-effective manner; SMX's product development timeline and estimated research and development costs; the implementation, market acceptance and success of SMX's business model; developments and projections relating to SMX's competitors and industry; and SMX's approach and goals with respect to technology. These forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the date of this press release, and current expectations, forecasts and assumptions, and involve a number of judgments, risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing views as of any subsequent date, and no obligation is undertaken to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. As a result of a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, actual results or performance may be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Some factors that could cause actual results to differ include: the ability to maintain the listing of the Company's shares on Nasdaq; changes in applicable laws or regulations; any lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on SMX's business; the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, and identify and realize additional opportunities; the risk of downturns and the possibility of rapid change in the highly competitive industry in which SMX operates; the risk that SMX and its current and future collaborators are unable to successfully develop and commercialize SMX's products or services, or experience significant delays in doing so; the risk that the Company may never achieve or sustain profitability; the risk that the Company will need to raise additional capital to execute its business plan, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; the risk that the Company experiences difficulties in managing its growth and expanding operations; the risk that third-party suppliers and manufacturers are not able to fully and timely meet their obligations; the risk that SMX is unable to secure or protect its intellectual property; the possibility that SMX may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and other risks and uncertainties described in SMX's filings from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

