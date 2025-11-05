SMX Public Limited: From Singapore to Spain to France to the United States, the World's "Proof" Economy is Being Built by SMX

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 5, 2025 / There's a moment in every company's life when the work stops feeling experimental and starts feeling inevitable. SMX (NASDAQ:SMX) just hit that moment. The company that taught matter how to speak is now teaching the world how to listen. Proof is no longer a luxury. It's becoming infrastructure. And it can be worth billions.

For years, SMX built the invisible tools that industry didn't know it needed. Molecular markers that could live inside metals, plastics, textiles, and rubber. Digital passports that followed those materials through the supply chain, like DNA records for objects. It was a bold idea, one that most didn't know how to price, but SMX never stopped refining it.

Now the world is finally catching up. As global mandates and ESG regulations tighten, the ability to verify materials at the molecular level has gone from a futuristic concept to an urgent necessity. SMX stands at that intersection where innovation meets inevitability, and its partnerships are proof that the future just went operational.

Singapore Writes It Into Law

Start with Singapore. Through its collaboration with A*STAR, SMX is helping build a national plastics passport system, the first of its kind anywhere in the world. It is not a small pilot or a testbed. It is a fully integrated, government-backed framework designed to give every piece of plastic a digital identity that endures from creation to reuse.

The partnership is more than a win for SMX; it's a signal to the entire region that verification technology has matured into policy-grade infrastructure. When a country like Singapore adopts your system, it's a stamp of credibility that travels far beyond Asia. It marks the moment when sustainability shifts from voluntary initiative to regulated standard.

This initiative could become the global template for circular economies. It brings order to what has been an unstructured, fragmented problem for decades. In the same way barcodes once revolutionized retail, SMX's molecular markers may soon underpin how nations certify, trade, and recycle materials at scale.

Factories Turn Into Proof Engines

On the industrial side, SMX's partnership with REDWAVE and Tradepro is transforming how recycling and material verification are done. REDWAVE's intelligent sorters are now learning to read SMX's molecular tags within mixed waste streams. That means real-time certification of materials instead of after-the-fact paperwork.

This collaboration redefines efficiency. What used to be a guessing game becomes a science of instant authentication. Every bottle, container, and flake of plastic passing through the belt becomes traceable, measurable, and verifiable. The result is less contamination, higher margins, and more confidence for every participant in the supply chain.

Tradepro closes the loop by turning those verified bales into a marketable product. Their distribution network delivers certified rPET directly into U.S. supply chains where consumer brands are under pressure to raise recycled content levels. Together, SMX, REDWAVE, and Tradepro are transforming waste management into value creation, where proof itself becomes a tradable asset.

Europe Gets Its Testbed

Across the Atlantic, SMX's partnership with CARTIF in Spain provides the company with a European launchpad for industrial innovation. CARTIF's facilities and research programs are where new technologies are validated before they scale across the continent. For SMX, that means faster adaptation, faster certification, and faster integration into European markets.

The collaboration also aligns perfectly with the EU's tightening circular-economy regulations. European industries need measurable data to prove compliance, and SMX's molecular tagging system is built to deliver exactly that. By aligning with CARTIF, SMX gains direct access to a growing roster of partners, from manufacturers to municipalities, who are preparing for the next phase of sustainability reporting.

This is not academic validation; it's deployment. It turns European policy goals into commercial opportunities. CARTIF gives SMX a stage to demonstrate that traceability can be precise, scalable, and economically sound, connecting innovation directly to implementation.

Metals Remember Their Origin

Goldstrom extends SMX's reach into one of the oldest and most trusted asset classes on Earth: precious metals. For centuries, gold and silver have symbolized purity and authenticity, yet their supply chains still rely on stamps, engravings, and paperwork. SMX is rewriting that playbook by embedding molecular identifiers directly into metals.

With SMX's technology, every bar, coin, nugget, or ore sample can carry its own invisible certificate of origin, recycling history, and authenticity. That means refiners, traders, and financial institutions gain a new level of confidence in their assets. The result is fewer disputes, reduced fraud, and a market that can price verified metal with precision.

What emerges is a new definition of premium. Recycled gold and silver that carry SMX markers can be sold at a higher value because uncertainty has been priced out. It's not just a better way to verify; it's a better way to value. Proof itself becomes the margin.

Textiles Get Honest

Fashion and technical textiles are full of sustainability claims, but few can prove them. That's where SMX's partnership with CETI in France comes in. CETI's advanced pilot lines give SMX a real-world environment to embed molecular markers into fibers during production, ensuring traceability is woven into the fabric itself.

This partnership converts promises into measurable facts. Brands can now verify recycled content, sourcing origins, and durability metrics without relying on self-reported data. For regulators and investors, it replaces guesswork with a chain of custody that can be scanned, certified, and trusted.

It's also an aesthetic revolution. Transparency becomes part of the design language. The story behind the fabric gains tangible value because authenticity can now be proven. SMX and CETI are showing the fashion world that transparency doesn't need slogans: it needs chemistry.

The Network Takes Shape

Each partnership tells a piece of the same story. A*STAR represents national infrastructure. REDWAVE and Tradepro represent industrial scale. CARTIF brings academic rigor and European reach. Goldstrom injects the concept of proof into precious value. CETI turns authenticity into everyday material reality. Together, they create a web of verification that crosses borders, sectors, and industries.

SMX's ecosystem now touches everything from waste collection to luxury metals, from regulatory compliance to consumer goods. The technology has outgrown its definition as a tool and become a framework. Proof is no longer the byproduct of innovation: it's the foundation of it.

This is the era of verified commerce. SMX has quietly built the platform for a world that demands evidence before transaction, and its partners are the proof-of-concept made real. The company no longer just sells technology. It sells trust, and that trust is becoming infrastructure. Better still, currency.

About SMX

As global businesses face new and complex challenges relating to carbon neutrality and meeting new governmental and regional regulations and standards, SMX is able to offer players along the value chain access to its marking, tracking, measuring and digital platform technology to transition more successfully to a low-carbon economy.

