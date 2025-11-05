SMX Public Limited: SMX's trueGold Scores Alliance with Goldstrom to Launch a New "Gold Standard of Proof"

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 5, 2025 / Technology rarely reinvents something as timeless as gold. Yet SMX (NASDAQ:SMX), through its majority-owned subsidiary trueGold, is doing precisely that by embedding molecular-level proof into the world's oldest store of value. What makes this special is that the proof added is as enduring as gold itself. It can travel with each nugget, bar, component, or jewelry piece indefinitely.

Once applied, SMX's digital identity survives every melt, mint, and movement. That's a result of the company's molecular-marking system, which embeds an invisible chemical signature as early as the mine, creating a unique molecular serial number that survives refining, manufacturing, vaulting, and recycling. Each transfer is logged on a secure digital registry, producing a tamper-proof, end-to-end record of authenticity.

That innovation has drawn the interest of another big player. Adding to prior deals, SMX announced that trueGold has entered a strategic partnership with Goldstrom, a global precious-metals enterprise spanning trading, vaulting, logistics, bullion banking, and wealth management. The collaboration plans to integrate trueGold's molecular-marking technology into Goldstrom's advisory and operational framework, combining trueGold's proof-based infrastructure with Goldstrom's scale and market access.

Together, they plan to set a new standard for accountability and traceability across the gold supply chain. This time, compliance boxes will be checked by chemistry and digital verification rather than declarations.

A New Gold Standard

trueGold's platform merges three distinct layers: a molecular marker, a proprietary reader, and a blockchain-secured registry. In simple terms, the system links physical matter, such as gold and other metals, to digital truth, allowing them to self-identify throughout their entire lifecycles. Once applied, the marker is permanent, invisible, and chemically neutral, as verified by independent Intertek testing under the AnchorCert Pro 2 protocol, demonstrating compliance with U.S., EU, and Canadian jewelry-safety standards.

But safety is only part of the story. The mission is accountability. Unlike conventional tracking that relies on paperwork or disconnected block-chain entries, trueGold authenticates the material itself. The result is proof that cannot be separated, altered, forged, duplicated, or lost.

Through its partnership with Goldstrom, that proof now enters one of the most globally integrated precious metals infrastructures. Goldstrom's vaulting, logistics, and bullion-banking capabilities make it the ideal launch partner to move SMX's technology from validation to full-scale commercial deployment. The value is this: the partnership transforms traceability from a technical feature into an operational standard for the entire sector. Call it as it is: a new gold standard for accountability.

Mining Plenty of Interest

Regulators are taking notice. The London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) has accredited SMX's molecular-marker technology as a Gold Bar Security Feature, placing it among the industry's most trusted authentication tools. That endorsement marks a pivotal moment where regulation, innovation, and market adoption align.

Goldstrom is placing an exclamation point on the value of that SMX win. By incorporating SMX's traceability system into its client advisory work, it enables refiners, traders, and wealth managers to deliver verifiable ESG assurance to investors and institutions that demand it. The result is an auditable chain of custody that turns compliance into capital.

The industry isn't the only potential winner. With SMX as the only known company capable of delivering molecular-level certification, stakeholders across the spectrum, from stakeholders to environmental advocates, stand to benefit. The ability to track gold with scientific precision under a single verifiable identity, from extraction to ownership to recycling, could unlock enormous financial and environmental impact across the supply chain. Combined with Goldstrom's operational reach, that proof becomes the backbone of a next-generation accountability framework for precious metals.

Timing, As They Say, Is Everything

The timing could not be better. Consumer demands for transparency have outpaced the industry itself. IBM research shows that more than 70% of consumers would pay up to 40% more for products that are transparent and traceable. PwC reports an average 10% premium for sustainably sourced goods. Those margins represent billions in unrealized value for brands and institutions able to verify the origin of their materials.

In other words, by embedding identity directly into gold, SMX and trueGold turn sustainability into substance, doing so at a fraction of the value it creates. Even better, their molecular markers can distinguish recycled content, authenticate origin, and verify purity without disrupting design or production. That capability resonates across the entire supply chain. And now, through Goldstrom's advisory network, this technology can reach even niche markets, transforming traceability from a regulatory requirement into a commercial advantage.

SMX's move into precious metals through trueGold is not a new experiment. It is an evolution of an investment. The partnership with Goldstrom takes that even further by transforming the company's molecular science into infrastructure, creating a global framework built on proof instead of promise. Each collaboration, from secure logistics to digital verification, reinforces the same principle: authenticity is no longer assumed. It is engineered and embedded.

What began as a molecular marking breakthrough at SMX has become a market architecture connecting physical matter with digital certainty. For the first time, gold does not just hold value; it proves it. In that sense, SMX and trueGold have positioned themselves not only as the arbiters of trust but as the architects of the precious-metals market's next era, where proof is currency.

About SMX

As global businesses face new and complex challenges relating to carbon neutrality and meeting new governmental and regional regulations and standards, SMX is able to offer players along the value chain access to its marking, tracking, measuring and digital platform technology to transition more successfully to a low-carbon economy.

