

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Albemarle Corporation (ALB) revealed Loss for third quarter that Decreased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled -$202.38 million, or -$1.72 per share. This compares with -$1.110 billion, or -$9.45 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Albemarle Corporation reported adjusted earnings of -$22.17 million or -$0.19 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.88 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period fell 3.5% to $1.307 billion from $1.354 billion last year.



Albemarle Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: -$202.38 Mln. vs. -$1.110 Bln. last year. -EPS: -$1.72 vs. -$9.45 last year. -Revenue: $1.307 Bln vs. $1.354 Bln last year.



