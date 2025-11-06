Anzeige
Donnerstag, 06.11.2025
Kanadas neuer Technologie-Champion: Telescope erhält bis zu 3,36 Mio. $ staatliche Förderung
WKN: 5133 | ISIN: GB00REVOLUT0 | Ticker-Symbol: -
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
nicht börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart  (nicht börsennotiert)
REVOLUT LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Dow Jones News
06.11.2025 08:33 Uhr
Molten Ventures Plc: Further partial realisation of holding in Revolut

DJ Further partial realisation of holding in Revolut 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Further partial realisation of holding in Revolut 
06-Nov-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten Ventures", "Molten", or the "Company") 

Further partial realisation of holding in Revolut 
 
Molten Ventures (LSE: GROW), a leading venture capital firm investing in and developing high-growth digital technology 
businesses, announces a further partial realisation of its holding in Revolut. 

At 31 March 2025 our fair value holding in Revolut was GBP157 million. As part of our ongoing portfolio management, we 
were able to realise c.GBP25 million in August 2025 and have now realised a further c.GBP23 million. Our remaining holding 
in Revolut will be c.GBP130 million based on the anticipated 30 September 2025 valuation. 
 
Cash realisation proceeds for the current financial year to date are now c.GBP85 million, representing more than 6% of 
the opening Gross Portfolio Value for FY26, progressing in line with the internal annual target of 10% through the 
cycle. 
 
The Company continues to follow its capital allocation policy, balancing the pipeline of compelling investment 
opportunities with the ability to drive returns to shareholders through its ongoing share buyback programme, while 
maintaining sufficient reserves. Since July 2024, GBP50 million has been committed to buybacks, with GBP38.6 million 
returned to shareholders to 31 October 2025, significantly exceeding the guidance of 10% of the GBP220 million of 
realisations since the policy's introduction, and representing c.6% of issued share capital to date. 
 
The Company will announce its half year results for the six months ended 30 September 2025 on Tuesday 25 November 2025. 
Further details of the portfolio valuation as at 30 September 2025 will be provided in those results. 
 
Ben Wilkinson, Chief Executive Officer of Molten Ventures, commented: 
 
"This latest partial realisation of our holding in Revolut contributes further to our capital base while retaining 
exposure for potential future upside. We continue to drive value for our shareholders through a balanced allocation of 
capital into exciting new investments alongside our ongoing share buyback programme, recognising the accretive 
NAV-per-share impact of the share repurchases." 

Enquiries: 
 
Molten Ventures plc 
                        +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Ben Wilkinson (Chief Executive Officer) 
                        ir@molten.vc 
Andrew Zimmermann (Chief Financial Officer) 
 
Deutsche Numis 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Simon Willis 
                        +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
                          
Iqra Amin 

Goodbody Stockbrokers 
                          
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
                          
Don Harrington 
                        +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
Charlotte Craigie 
 
Tom Nicholson 
 
William Hall 
 
Sodali                       +44 (0)7970 246 725 / 
 
Public Relations                  +44 (0)7443 648 021 
 
Elly Williamson                   molten@sodali.com   
Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than GBP700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     GROW 
LEI Code:   213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
Sequence No.: 407302 
EQS News ID:  2224648 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2224648&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 06, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.