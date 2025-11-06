Anzeige
Donnerstag, 06.11.2025
Kanadas neuer Technologie-Champion: Telescope erhält bis zu 3,36 Mio. $ staatliche Förderung
WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Frankfurt
06.11.25 | 09:59
5,150 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,1005,50011:33
Dow Jones News
06.11.2025 09:03 Uhr
195 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
06-Nov-2025 / 07:30 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 

Transaction in own shares 

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 05 November 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of 
the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table 
below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025. 

                      30,000 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                      
 
                      468.20p 
Highest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      461.20p 
Lowest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      465.2846p 
Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 11,637,394 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 177,409,056.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 05/11/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 30,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 465.2846

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares    Transaction  Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference 
purchased            price     Time)            number           Trading venue 
                 (GBp share) 
 
 
246               463.20     08:15:03          00030290240TRDU0      XLON 
 
335               463.20     08:15:03          00030290239TRDU0      XLON 
 
17                461.60     08:26:24          00030290293TRDU0      XLON 
 
569               461.60     08:26:24          00030290294TRDU0      XLON 
 
17                462.00     08:39:15          00030290358TRDU0      XLON 
 
17                462.00     08:39:15          00030290359TRDU0      XLON 
 
530               462.00     08:39:15          00030290360TRDU0      XLON 
 
583               464.20     08:50:23          00030290380TRDU0      XLON 
 
797               463.20     08:58:22          00030290464TRDU0      XLON 
 
535               462.00     09:12:00          00030290575TRDU0      XLON 
 
581               462.80     09:30:01          00030290616TRDU0      XLON 
 
576               462.20     09:40:11          00030290640TRDU0      XLON 
 
299               462.00     09:41:56          00030290641TRDU0      XLON 
 
39                462.00     09:41:56          00030290642TRDU0      XLON 
 
170               462.00     09:41:56          00030290643TRDU0      XLON 
 
578               461.20     10:01:59          00030290712TRDU0      XLON 
 
500               462.00     10:16:37          00030290775TRDU0      XLON 
 
112               462.00     10:16:37          00030290776TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,058              463.80     10:47:58          00030290879TRDU0      XLON 
 
996               463.80     10:52:44          00030290886TRDU0      XLON 
 
539               465.60     11:15:02          00030291011TRDU0      XLON 
 
627               465.40     11:15:02          00030291012TRDU0      XLON 
 
15                464.60     11:46:07          00030291317TRDU0      XLON 
 
490               464.60     11:46:07          00030291318TRDU0      XLON 
 
508               463.60     11:51:03          00030291354TRDU0      XLON 
 
509               464.00     11:51:03          00030291355TRDU0      XLON 
 
582               465.80     12:34:45          00030291490TRDU0      XLON 
 
156               465.80     12:34:45          00030291491TRDU0      XLON 
 
454               465.80     12:34:45          00030291492TRDU0      XLON 
 
244               465.60     12:48:15          00030291542TRDU0      XLON 
 
374               465.60     12:48:15          00030291543TRDU0      XLON 
 
532               466.00     12:59:54          00030291571TRDU0      XLON 
 
576               465.40     13:13:29          00030291610TRDU0      XLON 
 
550               464.80     13:13:30          00030291611TRDU0      XLON 
 
567               466.00     13:34:34          00030291668TRDU0      XLON 
 
558               464.80     13:43:21          00030291688TRDU0      XLON 
 
606               464.60     13:43:21          00030291689TRDU0      XLON 
 
518               467.00     14:07:24          00030291899TRDU0      XLON 
 
87                466.00     14:11:08          00030291917TRDU0      XLON 
 
168               467.00     14:18:40          00030291939TRDU0      XLON 
 
303               467.00     14:18:40          00030291940TRDU0      XLON 
 
34                467.00     14:18:40          00030291941TRDU0      XLON 
 
533               466.20     14:19:52          00030291946TRDU0      XLON 
 
222               466.40     14:31:04          00030292015TRDU0      XLON 
 
285               466.40     14:31:04          00030292016TRDU0      XLON 
 
981               466.40     14:31:04          00030292017TRDU0      XLON 
 
305               465.80     14:36:56          00030292111TRDU0      XLON 
 
570               466.40     14:48:10          00030292203TRDU0      XLON 
 
619               467.60     14:58:30          00030292373TRDU0      XLON 
 
535               467.60     14:59:54          00030292387TRDU0      XLON 
 
511               466.40     15:04:03          00030292441TRDU0      XLON 
 
548               466.20     15:16:11          00030292673TRDU0      XLON 
 
554               466.20     15:16:11          00030292674TRDU0      XLON 
 
640               467.80     15:29:10          00030292898TRDU0      XLON 
 
536               467.00     15:35:01          00030292964TRDU0      XLON 
 
8                468.00     15:43:54          00030293107TRDU0      XLON 
 
636               468.00     15:43:54          00030293108TRDU0      XLON 
 
554               468.20     15:51:37          00030293150TRDU0      XLON 
 
597               467.20     15:55:10          00030293198TRDU0      XLON 
 
510               467.40     16:00:20          00030293302TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,077              467.40     16:12:42          00030293477TRDU0      XLON 
 
560               467.40     16:12:42          00030293478TRDU0      XLON 
 
409               467.00     16:12:42          00030293479TRDU0      XLON 
 
191               467.00     16:12:42          00030293480TRDU0      XLON 
 
532               466.20     16:22:26          00030293624TRDU0      XLON 
 
70                466.00     16:27:40          00030293711TRDU0      XLON 
 
465               466.00     16:27:40          00030293712TRDU0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                        +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                        cosec@molten.vc  
  
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Don Harrington 
 
Charlotte Craigie                  +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
 
Tom Nicholson 
 
William Hall 

Deutsche Numis 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Simon Willis 
                        +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
 
Iqra Amin 

Sodali & Co 
 
Public relations                  +44 (0)7889 297 217 
 
Elly Williamson                   molten@sodali.com 
 
Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised GBP660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     GROW 
LEI Code:   213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
Sequence No.: 407303 
EQS News ID:  2224652 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2224652&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 06, 2025 02:30 ET (07:30 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
