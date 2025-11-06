Gruvaktiebolaget Viscaria: Interim Report July-September 2025

"Through the debt financing, the directed share issue and the forthcoming rights issue, we have taken important steps toward securing Viscaria's future, and we are deeply grateful for the continued confidence of our shareholders. We can now focus fully on developing the business and preparing for the reopening of the mine. The inauguration of the water treatment plant was an important step, and in parallel, work is underway to plan and execute the dewatering of the mine." - Jörgen Olsson, CEO of Viscaria

Significant events after the end of the period

A directed share issue contributed approximately SEK 800 million and a planned rights issue is expected to contribute approximately SEK 700 million.

The water treatment plant, WTP 1000, was inaugurated as planned on 22 October.

Viscaria signed a mandate letter with Societe Generale and ING to arrange a structured debt-based project financing package of up to approximately SEK 3.9 billion.

Significant events during the period July - September

No significant events to report.

July - September 2025

Net sales amounted to SEK 0 million (0).

Profit after tax for the period was SEK -28.2 (-5.5) million.

Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK -0.26 (-0.05).

Capitalised expenses related to exploration and appraisal assets amounted to SEK 57.6 million (104).

The Group's cash flow for the period was SEK -23.8 million (-129).

January - September 2025

Net sales amounted to SEK 0 million (0).

Profit after tax was SEK -67.7 (-29) million.

Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK -0.63 (-0.30).

Capitalised expenses related to exploration and appraisal assets amounted to SEK 207 million (253).

The Group's cash flow for the period was SEK 84.7 million (118).

Cash and cash equivalents amounted to SEK 317 million on September 30, 2025 (232 on December 31, 2024).

Equity amounted to SEK 1,531 million on 30 September 2025 (1,598 on 31 December, 2024).

This information was submitted for publication at 07.30 CET on November 6, 2025.

About Viscaria

Gruvaktiebolaget Viscaria is a company that is scaling up to become a modern and responsible producing mining company through the reopening of the Viscaria mine in Kiruna. The deposit's high copper grade, assessed mineral resources, geographical location and growing team of experienced employees provide good conditions for the company to become an important supplier of high-quality and responsibly produced copper - a metal that has a central role in Sweden's and Europe's climate transition. In addition to the Viscaria mine, the company holds a number of processing concessions and exploration permits in Arvidsjaur (Eva, Svartliden, Granliden) and Smedjebacken (Tvistbogruvan) - all in Sweden. The Parent Company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market (ticker VISC).