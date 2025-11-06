Conference session will focus on benefits expert AI technology brings in AgLending

Experts fromWolters Kluwer, a global leader in AI-powered analytics and operational transformation, will offer insights on the transformative role that artificial intelligence (AI) is playing in banking at the American Banker Association's Agricultural Bankers Conference, Nov. 12-14, 2025.

Wolters Kluwer Financial Corporate Compliance (FCC) experts Rajiv Arora, Vice President of Decision Science Operations, and Suzie Neff, Consultant and Industry Relations Lead for Collateral Based Lending, will lead a session exploring how AI technologies are reshaping financial services and look at the future of AgLending, bringing both opportunities and new complexities.

"As a global leader in AI innovation for more than a decade, Wolters Kluwer brings trusted expertise to help bankers confidently evaluate, adopt, and integrate AI into their operations," said Rajiv Arora. "Our longstanding commitment to responsible AI ensures that financial institutions are equipped to navigate this evolving landscape with clarity and confidence."

The presentation will include a compelling case study featuring Wolters Kluwer's iLien Borrower Analytics solution, showcasing how one lender successfully integrated AI into their due diligence process to achieve measurable results. The session, "Revolutionizing AgLending: Opportunities and Challenges of AI Adoption," will take place 4:45-5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 12 at the St. Louis Union Station Hotel in St. Louis.

Wolters Kluwer Financial Corporate Compliance is a division of Wolters Kluwer and provides a wide range of technology-enabled lending, regulatory and investment compliance solutions, corporate services, and legal entity compliance solutions. These expert solutions help financial services, business owners and corporate professionals maintain ongoing compliance requirements, increase efficiency and produce better business outcomes.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software solutions and services for professionals in healthcare; tax and accounting; financial and corporate compliance; legal and regulatory; corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2024 annual revenues of €5.9 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,600 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251106716160/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

David Feider

Associate Director, External Communications

Financial Corporate Compliance

Wolters Kluwer

Office +1 612-246-9454

david.feider@wolterskluwer.com