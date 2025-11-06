ViroGates A/S: ViroGates announces its Interim Report for Q1-Q3 2025

Company Announcement no. 16/2025 (November 06, 2025)

Revenue rose 49% Y-o-Y in Q3, and total revenue for the first nine months is now slightly above the same period in 2024

BIRKERØD, DENMARK - ViroGates A/S ("ViroGates" or the "Company"), a medical technology company developing blood tests for measuring chronic inflammation at health clinics and hospitals, announces its Interim Report for the period 1 January - 30 September 2025, as approved today by the Company's Board of Directors. The report is unaudited.

In Q3 2025, ViroGates experienced increased customer activity, reflecting its conference and marketing efforts targeting the health and longevity segment. Revenue for the first nine months, Q1-Q3 2025, reached DKK 3.5 million (Q1-Q3 2024: DKK 3.4 million). The operating loss decreased to DKK 7.9 million (Q1-Q3 2024: DKK 9.6 million), primarily due to contributions from the partnership with Sobi on an FDA clearance in the US for suPARnostic® TurbiLatex as well as organizational adjustments.

Other major developments included the filing of an application for a 513(g) assessment with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). A 513(g) assessment is vital, as it provides guidance on potential comparable products to suPARnostic® TurbiLatex and their risk classification status. After the end of the reporting period, ViroGates received a regulatory response from the FDA regarding the filing, noting that no similar product exists in the US market. The risk status is such that a de novo application can be filed. This aligns with ViroGates' expectations and will lead to continued efforts to file an application for market clearance with the FDA, likely during the first quarter of 2026. In Q3 2025, ViroGates further participated in two relevant longevity conferences in the Baltics, aiming to participate in the dialogue on healthy ageing and position suPARnostic® as a tool for monitoring biological aging and chronic inflammation.

ViroGates remains committed to balancing support for existing customers in acute care and research with the development of capabilities in general health and longevity. This lays the groundwork for the Company's future growth, and the results during Q3 show increasing value of orders from the health and longevity segment.

Along these lines, ViroGates is working very closely with its distributor in the US health and longevity market, Supar Health LLC. During Q3 2025, operational meetings were conducted with the CEO and operational staff in the US to share best practices and align procedures.

By the end of Q3 2025, ViroGates reports 18 recurring customers (defined as customers placing at least two orders with an accumulated value above 10,000 EUR in the past 12 months) as compared to 16 recurring customers by the end of Q3 2024. Laboratories and health clinics remain smaller accounts, but represent the ability to grow significantly in value as suPARnostic® becomes a more established biomarker in the health and longevity market.

ViroGates restates its guidance, expecting full-year revenue between DKK 5 to 7 million and an EBIT of DKK -8 to -11 million in 2025.

Jakob Knudsen, CEO of ViroGates, says: "As we reflect on our progress in Q3, we see evidence that our strategy is resonating not only in number of customers but in actual revenues. Yet, we recognise that to realise our full potential, especially in the US longevity market, we must build even stronger momentum. Our commitment to advancing suPARnostic® as the benchmark for evaluating biological aging and chronic inflammation remains steadfast. By fostering collaboration, driving innovation, and staying focused on long-term value creation, we believe ViroGates is well-positioned to shape the future of preventive health."

Financial results in Q1-Q3 2025 (Q1-Q3 2024 results in brackets)

Revenue increased by 4% to TDKK 3,542 (TDKK 3,396)

Operating expenses decreased by 10% to TDKK -12,578 (TDKK -14,018)

Operating loss decreased by 21% to TDKK -7,904 (TDKK -9,950)

Net loss decreased by 20% to TDKK -7,961 (TDKK -9,918)

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period amounted to TDKK 9,120 (TDKK 7,431)

Business highlights in Q1-Q3 2025

Filed an application for a 513(g) assessment with the US FDA.

Participated in two conferences in Lithuania, incl. the Seimas Longevity Conference 2025 at the Lithuanian Parliament in Vilnius and the 3rd International Baltic Conference on Healthy Longevity, discussing longevity and healthy aging.

ViroGates and Sobi amended their existing agreement, confirming Sobi's commitment to fund and contribute with regulatory competencies to bring suPARnostic® TurbiLatex to market in the US and comply with regulations in the EU, cf. Company Announcement No. 2-2025 from March 19, 2025.

Participated in the Aesthetic & Anti-Aging Medicine World Congress 2025 in Monaco to promote suPARnostic® within the longevity segment.

Announced achieved proof-of-concept for further developing the suPARnostic® POC+ for the longevity testing market.

Reported a recurring customer base of 18 customers (an increase from 16 recurring customers by the end of Q3, 2024).

This announcement is a summary and should be read with ViroGates' Q1-Q3 2025 report, published on 6 November 2025. A downloadable PDF version is available on ViroGates' website.

