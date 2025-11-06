Cloud-native, agentic-ready platform transforming tax and accounting workflows

Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting concluded its 21st annual CCH Connections Conference, introducing AI-powered enhancements that redefine intelligent automation for the tax and accounting profession.

Hosted at the Manchester Grand Hyatt in San Diego, the event spotlighted Expert AI, Wolters Kluwer's integrated approach to embedding generative and agentic AI capabilities directly into its CCH Axcess platform a unified, cloud-native digital core for tax and accounting. Unlike bolt-on features, Expert AI is built into the foundation, delivering governance, transparency, and explainable AI with audit trails.

"The era of intelligent transformation isn't coming-it's here, and we're leading it," said Jason Marx, CEO, Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting. "With our integrated, cloud-first architecture already in action, we're driving change and delivering unmatched value to our customers every day."

Key Innovations Announced

The new capabilities enable firms to automate routine tasks, accelerate compliance, and unlock actionable insights through AI powered by Wolters Kluwer's proprietary, expert-curated content:

CCH Axcess Intelligence First module powered by Expert AI, enabling natural language interaction with authoritative CCH content. Delivers instant, explainable answers with clickable citations-transforming research, Q&A, and advisory workflows.

First module powered by Expert AI, enabling natural language interaction with authoritative CCH content. Delivers instant, explainable answers with clickable citations-transforming research, Q&A, and advisory workflows. CCH Axcess Client Collaboration AI-enabled engagement tool that automates intake, request lists, document classification, and secure messaging-streamlining firm-client collaboration.

AI-enabled engagement tool that automates intake, request lists, document classification, and secure messaging-streamlining firm-client collaboration. CCH Axcess Scan Intelligent document intake embedded in CCH Axcess. Automates classification and extraction of structured/unstructured data, including complex forms like K-1s, reducing manual entry and errors.

Intelligent document intake embedded in CCH Axcess. Automates classification and extraction of structured/unstructured data, including complex forms like K-1s, reducing manual entry and errors. CCH Axcess Advisor Brings advisory services into the workflow with AI-driven insights, scenario modeling, and proactive recommendations-all within a unified platform.

Brings advisory services into the workflow with AI-driven insights, scenario modeling, and proactive recommendations-all within a unified platform. CCH Axcess Workflow: Embeds process automation and AI-driven prioritization into firm operations, connecting tasks and resources for greater efficiency and transparency.

Embeds process automation and AI-driven prioritization into firm operations, connecting tasks and resources for greater efficiency and transparency. CCH Axcess Audit Suite: Expert AI agents automate tasks, analyze complex documents, and surface actionable insights with governance and explainability-embedded across CCH Axcess Engagement, Validate, and Knowledge Coach.

"By integrating Expert AI across tax, audit, and firm management, we're enabling customers to move faster, make smarter decisions, and deliver greater value- all with the confidence that comes from trusted, explainable AI and a seamless experience that enhances both operations and outcomes," said Cathy Rowe, SVP Segment Leader, U.S. Professional Market.

Why It Matters

Built-in AI, not bolt-on: Architected for agentic AI adoption and long-term innovation

Privacy by design: Governance and auditability at scale

Scalable intelligence: Seamless integration across firms, regions, and regulatory environments

Save the Date

The 2026 CCH Connections: User Conference will be held at The Ritz Carlton JW Marriott Grande Lakes, Orlando, Florida, October 25-28, 2026.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software solutions and services for professionals in healthcare; tax and accounting; financial and corporate compliance; legal and regulatory; corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2024 annual revenues of €5.9 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,600 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251106512499/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts

Shannon Wherry

Associate Director, External Communications

Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting

Office: +1 972-209-2767

shannon.wherry@wolterskluwer.com