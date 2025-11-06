

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After discovering a battery flaw connected to 19 car fires, Stellantis is recalling roughly 375,000 plug-in hybrid Jeep Wrangler and Grand Cherokee SUVs globally.



Until repairs are finished, the automaker advised owners to park their cars outside and refrain from charging them.



Models of the 2020-2025 Jeep Wrangler and the 2022-2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe are recalled. In the US, there are about 320,000 of the impacted SUVs. The problem has resulted in 19 fires and one injury, Stellantis told U.S. regulators.



Additionally, a 2024 recall involving 154,000 plug-in Jeeps was linked to the batteries, which were provided by Samsung SDI. The most recent fires are caused by the same underlying defect, according to a joint investigation.



The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has announced that vehicles fixed under previous 2023 and 2024 recalls will need another fix.



Stellantis reported ten fires in SUVs outside the purview of the 2024 recall and nine fires in cars that had received updated software. According to Samsung SDI, other intricate battery-cell interactions along with separator damage are the most likely cause.



A final fix for the battery problem is on the horizon, according to the automaker, which also recalled over 298,000 vehicles in the US in October due to rollaway risks.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News