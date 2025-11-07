Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 07-Nov-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 06 November 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025. 30,000 Ordinary shares purchased: 466.80p Highest price paid per share: 445.80p Lowest price paid per share: 455.8759p Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 11,667,394 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 177,379,056.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 06/11/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 30,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 455.8759

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference purchased price Time) number Trading venue (GBp share) 176 466.80 08:16:28 00030294217TRDU0 XLON 54 466.80 08:16:28 00030294218TRDU0 XLON 606 462.80 08:16:57 00030294223TRDU0 XLON 652 462.00 08:16:57 00030294224TRDU0 XLON 514 462.80 08:43:47 00030294388TRDU0 XLON 68 462.80 08:43:47 00030294389TRDU0 XLON 698 462.60 08:47:23 00030294414TRDU0 XLON 595 461.00 08:58:57 00030294434TRDU0 XLON 578 459.40 09:13:38 00030294529TRDU0 XLON 576 458.80 09:18:32 00030294550TRDU0 XLON 668 458.00 09:37:46 00030294623TRDU0 XLON 525 460.00 09:58:56 00030294676TRDU0 XLON 1,123 460.80 10:14:01 00030294712TRDU0 XLON 786 459.60 10:32:26 00030294780TRDU0 XLON 440 459.60 10:32:26 00030294781TRDU0 XLON 76 460.60 10:59:55 00030295023TRDU0 XLON 497 460.60 10:59:55 00030295024TRDU0 XLON 562 460.40 10:59:55 00030295025TRDU0 XLON 611 459.80 11:36:26 00030295118TRDU0 XLON 525 459.80 11:36:26 00030295119TRDU0 XLON 597 461.20 12:15:57 00030295395TRDU0 XLON 183 461.00 12:15:57 00030295396TRDU0 XLON 420 461.00 12:15:57 00030295397TRDU0 XLON 1,128 459.20 12:31:45 00030295443TRDU0 XLON 526 458.20 13:01:19 00030295543TRDU0 XLON 527 457.40 13:12:25 00030295558TRDU0 XLON 29 457.20 13:12:25 00030295559TRDU0 XLON 149 457.20 13:12:25 00030295560TRDU0 XLON 1,094 457.20 13:12:26 00030295561TRDU0 XLON 588 456.20 13:44:34 00030295722TRDU0 XLON 59 456.60 13:54:16 00030295778TRDU0 XLON 92 456.60 13:54:16 00030295779TRDU0 XLON 608 457.40 13:57:00 00030295816TRDU0 XLON 92 457.40 14:07:14 00030295870TRDU0 XLON 17 457.40 14:07:14 00030295871TRDU0 XLON 80 457.40 14:07:14 00030295872TRDU0 XLON 80 457.40 14:07:14 00030295873TRDU0 XLON 664 457.00 14:07:42 00030295879TRDU0 XLON 86 456.20 14:07:42 00030295880TRDU0 XLON 471 456.20 14:07:42 00030295881TRDU0 XLON 192 456.80 14:30:57 00030296750TRDU0 XLON 91 456.80 14:30:57 00030296751TRDU0 XLON 20 456.80 14:30:57 00030296752TRDU0 XLON 1,066 455.00 14:30:57 00030296753TRDU0 XLON 546 454.60 14:30:57 00030296754TRDU0 XLON 577 452.60 14:41:11 00030296877TRDU0 XLON 606 452.20 14:58:09 00030297049TRDU0 XLON 108 451.40 15:03:09 00030297113TRDU0 XLON 223 451.40 15:03:09 00030297114TRDU0 XLON 1,247 452.00 15:07:08 00030297133TRDU0 XLON 613 451.20 15:13:49 00030297191TRDU0 XLON 39 451.00 15:31:00 00030297350TRDU0 XLON 39 451.00 15:31:00 00030297351TRDU0 XLON 31 451.00 15:31:00 00030297352TRDU0 XLON 181 451.00 15:31:00 00030297353TRDU0 XLON 266 451.00 15:31:00 00030297354TRDU0 XLON 1,040 450.00 15:33:51 00030297376TRDU0 XLON 613 450.40 15:50:25 00030297439TRDU0 XLON 485 448.00 15:54:41 00030297459TRDU0 XLON 39 448.00 15:54:41 00030297460TRDU0 XLON 404 447.80 16:01:21 00030297499TRDU0 XLON 46 448.60 16:07:08 00030297596TRDU0 XLON 581 448.20 16:07:08 00030297597TRDU0 XLON 575 448.20 16:12:50 00030297624TRDU0 XLON 457 448.00 16:16:45 00030297655TRDU0 XLON 463 448.00 16:16:45 00030297656TRDU0 XLON 68 448.00 16:16:56 00030297658TRDU0 XLON 455 447.60 16:16:56 00030297659TRDU0 XLON 89 447.60 16:16:56 00030297660TRDU0 XLON 186 446.00 16:23:14 00030297725TRDU0 XLON 379 446.00 16:23:14 00030297726TRDU0 XLON 455 445.80 16:23:15 00030297727TRDU0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington Charlotte Craigie +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised GBP660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

