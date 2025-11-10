

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Keio Corporation (KTERF), a provider of transportation services, on Monday reported a decline in profit for the first half of fiscal 2025 despite an increase in revenue, mainly due to lower extraordinary income.



Profit before income taxes decreased to 30.66 billion yen from 32.07 billion yen a year earlier.



Extraordinary income fell to 544 million yen from 1.605 billion yen a year ago.



Operating profit edged down 0.8% to 31.485 billion yen from 31.734 billion yen.



Net income attributable to owners of parent declined to 21.722 billion yen or 183.67 yen per share from 25.124 billion yen or 205.76 yen per share last year.



Operating revenue rose 7.7% year-on-year to 230.688 billion yen.



For the full year, the company expects operating revenue to rise 10.8% year-on-year to 502 billion yen.



Profit attributable to owners of parent is expected to decrease 2% to 42 billion yen, or basic earnings per share of 355.13 yen.



