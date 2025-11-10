

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Keio Corporation (KTERF) reported a profit for first half that Dropped, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled JPY21.722 billion, or JPY183.67 per share. This compares with JPY25.124 billion, or JPY205.76 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 7.7% to JPY230.688 billion from JPY214.189 billion last year.



Keio Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY21.722 Bln. vs. JPY25.124 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY183.67 vs. JPY205.76 last year. -Revenue: JPY230.688 Bln vs. JPY214.189 Bln last year.



