

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Keio Corporation (KTERF) announced earnings for nine months that Dropped, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at JPY33.283 billion, or JPY281.75 per share. This compares with JPY39.177 billion, or JPY321.41 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 7.6% to JPY360.163 billion from JPY334.874 billion last year.



Keio Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY33.283 Bln. vs. JPY39.177 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY281.75 vs. JPY321.41 last year. -Revenue: JPY360.163 Bln vs. JPY334.874 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 355.53 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 502.000 B



