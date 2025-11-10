

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, the shipbuilding subsidiary of HD Hyundai Group, has reportedly signed a contract with Thailand's Regional Container Lines to build two 13,800 TEU container vessels. The order is valued at approximately 435.3 billion won or about $300 million.



The new vessels will be constructed at HD Hyundai Heavy Industries' Ulsan Shipyard and are scheduled for delivery by October 2028.



The contract marks HD Hyundai Heavy's first deal with Regional Container Lines, the world's 21st largest container shipping company..



The container vessel measures 337 meters in length, 51 meters in beam, and 27.3 meters in height, and is equipped with exhaust gas scrubbing systems.



With the latest contract, HD Hyundai Heavy has secured orders to build 61 container ships in 2025, up from 28 the previous year.



A representative from HD Hyundai Heavy Industries stated, 'In the container vessel sector, where demand remains strong, the company is steadily securing orders thanks to its environmentally friendly technologies and stable quality control capabilities.'



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News