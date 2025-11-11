

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - SoftBank Group Corp. (9984.T) reported a profit for its first half that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled JPY2.924 billion, or JPY2,039.55 per share. This compares with JPY1.005 billion, or JPY679.37 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 7.7% to JPY3.736 billion from JPY3.469 billion last year.



SoftBank Group Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY2.924 Bln. vs. JPY1.005 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY2,039.55 vs. JPY679.37 last year. -Revenue: JPY3.736 Bln vs. JPY3.469 Bln last year.



