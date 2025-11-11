

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (I7B.F) released a profit for first half that Dropped, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled JPY36.075 billion, or JPY29.46 per share. This compares with JPY99.442 billion, or JPY72.99 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 15.5% to JPY3.805 trillion from JPY4.504 trillion last year.



Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY36.075 Bln. vs. JPY99.442 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY29.46 vs. JPY72.99 last year. -Revenue: JPY3.805 Tn vs. JPY4.504 Tn last year.



