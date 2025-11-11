

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Informa PLC (INF.L), the international events, digital services and academic-knowledge business, on Tuesday reported underlying revenue growth of 6.6 % for the ten months to October 31. Excluding the consolidation effect of TechTarget, the growth rose to 7.6 %.



The company expects to generate around £4 billion in group revenue for the full year, with underlying revenue growth of about 6% and adjusted earnings per share expected to increase by more than 10%.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News