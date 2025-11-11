

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd.(I7B.F, 5019.T), a Japanese petroleum company, on Tuesday revised up its annual guidance, citing robust domestic margins in the petroleum segment and other factors.



For the 12-month period to March 31, 2026 (full year), the company now expects a net income of JPY 75 billion, or JPY 61.24 per share, higher than the earlier outlook of JPY 50 billion, or JPY 40.83 per share.



Idemitsu Kosan now anticipates annual sales of JPY 7.950 trillion, compared with the previous guidance of JPY 7.900 trillion.



For the full year, the energy company still aims to pay a total dividend of JPY 36 per share, unchanged from last year's JPY 36 per share.



For the 12-month period to March 31, 2025, the company had recorded a net profit of JPY 104.055 billion, or JPY 77.83 per share, with sales of JPY 9.190 trillion.



