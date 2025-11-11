

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Iida Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (ANTOF) released earnings for its first half that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at JPY24.918 billion, or JPY90.18 per share. This compares with JPY23.653 billion, or JPY84.36 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 0.3% to JPY685.027 billion from JPY687.119 billion last year.



Iida Group Holdings Co., Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



