

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Iida Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (ANTOF) revealed a profit for its nine months that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled JPY42.978 billion, or JPY155.53 per share. This compares with JPY38.036 billion, or JPY135.66 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 0.7% to JPY1.056 trillion from JPY1.049 trillion last year.



Iida Group Holdings Co., Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY42.978 Bln. vs. JPY38.036 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY155.53 vs. JPY135.66 last year. -Revenue: JPY1.056 Tn vs. JPY1.049 Tn last year.



*Basic earnings per share



Looking ahead, for the full year, the company has reaffirmed its outlook.



Iida Group continues to expect a net profit of JPY 58 billion, up 14.4% from last year. Earnings per basic share are still projected to be at JPY 209.89. The company continues to anticipate revenue of JPY 1.530 trillion, up 4.8% from the prior year.



For the full year, the Group still aims to pay a total dividend of JPY 100 per share, higher than JPY 90 per share in the previous year.



