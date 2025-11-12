Bambuser AB: Bambuser Partners with VVEND, the New Video Commerce Agency Founded by Renowned Fashion Director and Best-Selling Author, Kay Barron

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / November 12, 2025 / Bambuser (STO:BUSER)(FRA:5JL) - has announced a strategic partnership with VVEND, a new video commerce creative agency launched by renowned Fashion Director and best-selling author, Kay Barron.

Through the partnership, Bambuser will now refer VVEND to brands seeking to launch and enhance their video commerce initiatives. As specialists in innovative shoppable video, VVEND's consultants help brands drive digital revenue, engagement, loyalty, and growth, through elevated and captivating "shoppertainment". The collaboration and inception of VVEND was inspired by Kay's experience leading and hosting NET-A-PORTER's livestream series, which enabled viewers to purchase outfits in real-time.

"VVEND was born out of a shared belief with Bambuser that video commerce isn't just a trend, it's a fundamental shift in how brands connect and build relationships with their communities, and how customers want more from their online shopping experiences," said Kay Barron, Founder of VVEND. "Together, we're empowering brands to create more meaningful interactions, through authentic storytelling, expert product curation, entertainment and human connection."

"Few people have as much first-hand knowledge of live shopping as Kay," said Maryam Ghahremani, CEO at Bambuser. "We're excited to work with VVEND as we continue to provide brands with the tools and confidence to activate shoppable video, an increasingly essential way to engage today's digital audiences."

As a dedicated agency, VVEND offers bespoke fashion, beauty and lifestyle content strategies, creative direction, and live shopping workshops, alongside end-to-end production and optimisation of cross-platform content. Its services span hosting, talent casting and training, content road-mapping, and targeted launch planning, as well as e-commerce video, imagery, and paid media.

About VVEND

VVEND is a creative video commerce and strategy agency, specialising in live shopping and shoppable content, creating a digital world of shoppertainment. Founded by Kay Barron, author of the best-selling book, How to Wear Everything , and former Fashion Director at NET-A-PORTER, the consultancy follows a successful career at the global online retailer where she launched and hosted the prosperous live shopping series that blended editorial credibility with shoppable video.

About Bambuser

Bambuser is the world's leading video commerce company, with the largest customer base in its industry. Trusted by more than 250 brands, Bambuser's international streaming services are available in 240 countries.

Bambuser is truly global with headquarters in Stockholm and offices in New York, London, Paris, Tokyo, and Turku, and with a passionate team speaking more than 30 languages. Founded in 2007 as a livestreaming pioneer, trusted by the world's leading news agencies, Bambuser pivoted to Live Shopping in 2020, leveraging its legacy as the industry leader in video-first technology.

Contact information

Bambuser

press@bambuser.com

Follow us

Subscribe to Bambusers press releases here.

Bambuser on LinkedIn.

Attachments

Bambuser partners with VVEND, the new video commerce agency founded by renowned Fashion Director and best-selling author, Kay Barron

SOURCE: Bambuser AB

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/bambuser-partners-with-vvend-the-new-video-commerce-agency-founde-1100613