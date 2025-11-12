Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -4

Anzeige
Jetzt beginnt die nukleare Dekade - und Uran wird knapp
WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
12.11.25
4,860 Euro
-2,02 % -0,100
12.11.2025
Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
12-Nov-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 

Transaction in own shares 

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 11 November 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of 
the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table 
below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025. 

                      50,000 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                      
 
                      444.80p 
Highest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      440.60p 
Lowest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      442.7691p 
Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 11,817,313 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 177,229,137.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 11/11/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 442.7691

Individual transactions 

Transaction Time of transaction Transaction     Trading 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           price    (UK Time)      reference number  venue 
                            (GBp share) 
 
 
                                                1,012  442.00    08:30:29      00030306110TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    217 442.00    08:30:29      00030306111TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    582 441.80    08:30:29      00030306112TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                1,308  442.80    08:47:51      00030306141TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    376 443.60    09:05:31      00030306196TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    807 443.60    09:05:31      00030306197TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                       443.60    09:05:31      00030306198TRDU0  XLON 
14 
 
 
                                                    632 444.60    09:22:54      00030306280TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    567 444.60    09:30:20      00030306346TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    250 443.60    09:31:09      00030306349TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    428 443.60    09:31:09      00030306350TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    694 443.60    09:31:09      00030306351TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    580 443.40    09:39:58      00030306373TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    550 443.40    10:00:39      00030306433TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                1,132  444.00    10:20:20      00030306528TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    647 444.40    10:21:58      00030306534TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                1,255  443.60    10:25:08      00030306547TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    408 442.60    10:42:45      00030306616TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    236 442.60    10:42:45      00030306617TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                        442.60    10:57:01      00030306672TRDU0  XLON 
5

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 12, 2025

DJ Transaction in Own Shares -2- 

581 442.60    10:57:01      00030306673TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    144 442.00    10:59:35      00030306683TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    557 443.00    11:24:16      00030306752TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                1,072  443.00    11:24:16      00030306753TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                1,608  443.00    11:24:16      00030306754TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    651 443.40    11:56:23      00030306804TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    644 442.20    11:57:39      00030306806TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    644 441.80    11:57:39      00030306807TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                       442.20    12:21:31      00030306837TRDU0  XLON 
42 
 
 
                                                    585 442.40    12:24:29      00030306840TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    564 442.00    12:24:29      00030306841TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                1,199  441.80    12:37:21      00030306854TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    297 442.80    12:53:11      00030306903TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                       442.80    12:53:11      00030306904TRDU0  XLON 
44 
 
 
                                                    132 442.80    12:53:11      00030306905TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                       442.80    12:53:11      00030306906TRDU0  XLON 
42 
 
 
                                                       442.80    12:53:11      00030306907TRDU0  XLON 
12 
 
 
                                                1,751  442.80    12:54:44      00030306908TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    564 442.60    13:12:13      00030306984TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    151 442.60    13:23:04      00030307013TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    418 442.60    13:23:04      00030307014TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    343 442.60    13:33:11      00030307055TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                       442.60    13:33:11      00030307056TRDU0  XLON 
17 
 
 
                                                    184 442.60    13:33:11      00030307057TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    607 442.60    13:37:49      00030307078TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                1,541  442.60    13:38:05      00030307079TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    370 441.60    13:57:12      00030307119TRDU0  XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 12, 2025

DJ Transaction in Own Shares -3- 

300 441.60    13:57:12      00030307120TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                       441.40    13:57:12      00030307121TRDU0  XLON 
72 
 
 
                                                    576 441.40    13:57:12      00030307122TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                1,000  443.00    14:17:57      00030307219TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    264 443.00    14:17:57      00030307220TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                1,736  442.60    14:22:36      00030307241TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    576 442.40    14:32:37      00030307307TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    583 442.20    14:32:37      00030307308TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    598 440.80    14:40:19      00030307473TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    449 440.60    14:40:19      00030307474TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    165 440.60    14:40:19      00030307475TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    555 440.80    14:49:21      00030307616TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    579 440.80    14:49:21      00030307617TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    625 442.40    15:02:36      00030307672TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    551 442.40    15:03:02      00030307673TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    499 442.40    15:06:44      00030307691TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                       442.40    15:06:44      00030307692TRDU0  XLON 
72 
 
 
                                                    164 443.20    15:08:52      00030307718TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    161 443.60    15:15:52      00030307755TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    468 443.60    15:15:52      00030307756TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                1,003  443.60    15:15:52      00030307757TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                1,090  443.60    15:15:52      00030307758TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    642 443.60    15:21:36      00030307790TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    551 444.80    15:33:26      00030307939TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    560 444.80    15:33:26      00030307940TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    278 443.80    15:42:47      00030308018TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    183 443.80    15:42:47      00030308019TRDU0  XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 12, 2025

DJ Transaction in Own Shares -4- 

168 443.80    15:42:47      00030308020TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    196 443.20    15:42:56      00030308021TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    376 443.20    15:42:56      00030308022TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    545 443.00    15:49:08      00030308053TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    578 442.60    15:49:08      00030308054TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    225 442.60    15:49:08      00030308055TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    627 443.00    16:00:27      00030308171TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    612 443.00    16:00:27      00030308172TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    546 442.40    16:04:14      00030308207TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    148 442.20    16:04:51      00030308211TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    126 442.20    16:04:57      00030308214TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    277 442.20    16:04:57      00030308215TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    121 442.00    16:12:03      00030308284TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    590 442.40    16:19:21      00030308372TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                1,292  442.40    16:19:21      00030308373TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                2,099  442.40    16:19:21      00030308374TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    256 441.20    16:26:33      00030308488TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    454 441.20    16:26:34      00030308489TRDU0  XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                        +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                        cosec@molten.vc  
  
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Don Harrington 
 
Charlotte Craigie                  +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
 
Tom Nicholson 
 
William Hall 

Deutsche Numis 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Simon Willis 
                        +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
 
Iqra Amin 

Sodali & Co 
 
Public relations                  +44 (0)7889 297 217 
 
Elly Williamson                   molten@sodali.com 
 
Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised GBP660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     GROW 
LEI Code:   213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
Sequence No.: 407893 
EQS News ID:  2228002 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2228002&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

Dow Jones Newswires

November 12, 2025

© 2025 Dow Jones News
