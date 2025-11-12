Rackspace US, Inc.: Rackspace Technology Unveils AI Launchpad Service - Accelerating AI Adoption and Time to Value

Enterprises Streamline AI Adoption with a Secure, Scalable Path from Experimentation to Production

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 12, 2025, a secure managed service designed to enable organizations to evaluate, pilot and deploy AI workloads - accelerating time to value. The service can be tailored to any industry including healthcare, banking, finance, securities and insurance (BFSI), and energy.

Adoption of AI can be overwhelming, particularly when it comes to infrastructure complexity, tooling selection and performance benchmarking. Rackspace AI launchpad simplifies the journey by offering a phased, guided approach that supports every stage of AI adoption - from proof of concept to full-scale production.

"Every enterprise knows AI will define the next decade of competition, but most are paralyzed by complexity," said Lance Weaver, Rackspace's Chief Product and Technology Officer, Private Cloud. "Rackspace AI launchpad eliminates that paralysis. We've engineered the fastest path from AI ambition to AI in production, with the security and governance that enterprises demand. This isn't about experimenting with AI anymore. It's about winning with it."

Rackspace AI launchpad leverages Rackspace's AI Anywhere,a private cloud solution that merges cutting-edge AI/ML capabilities with a strong emphasis on data security and privacy. Rackspace AI Anywhere empowers businesses to seize new opportunities, elevate decision-making, and is deployable in third-party or co-location data centers.

Rackspace AI Anywhere delivers:

Managed infrastructure for AI workloads : Secure, fully managed GPU infrastructure powered by industry-leading servers and NVIDIA ® GPUs.

: Secure, fully managed GPU infrastructure powered by industry-leading servers and NVIDIA GPUs. Kubernetes and tooling enablement : Kubernetes clusters and pre-installed common AI/ML frameworks that allow immediate scaling.

: Kubernetes clusters and pre-installed common AI/ML frameworks that allow immediate scaling. Onboarding and operational support: Technical documentation, onboarding guides, and assistance from AI infrastructure experts, with ongoing monitoring and troubleshooting.



Rackspace AI launchpad provides a phased approach that allows organizations to start with a proof of concept, pilot existing AI workloads, and when AI adoption is mature, implement and deploy AI workloads:

Proof of concept: Before committing to long-term infrastructure investments, organizations receive a secure and flexible environment, optimized for rapid experimentation, to validate their AI use cases.

Before committing to long-term infrastructure investments, organizations receive a secure and flexible environment, optimized for rapid experimentation, to validate their AI use cases. Pilot: Once target workloads are identified, the pilot phase supports organizations moving from experimentation to production readiness. This stage offers access to a variety of high-performance, GPU-powered servers, ensuring the speed and reliability required for real-world AI deployment.

Once target workloads are identified, the pilot phase supports organizations moving from experimentation to production readiness. This stage offers access to a variety of high-performance, GPU-powered servers, ensuring the speed and reliability required for real-world AI deployment. Production: In order to scale, the production phase delivers a fully operational, enterprise-grade AI environment. Built on our dedicated solutions AI Anywhere and AI Business, this stage is optimized for consistent performance and security.



Real-World Impact: Compass Case Study

Compass, a U.S.-based healthcare provider embraced innovation in care delivery by leveraging the tools and services offered by Rackspace's AI launchpad. Compass initially selected Rackspace's private cloud to host its Electronic Health Records (EHR) production and disaster recovery environments, providing scalability and security for its growing operations. Compass then turned to Rackspace for its AI needs, initially piloting then rapidly moving to production with its AI workloads.

Working with Rackspace, Compass implemented a private cloud-hosted AI solution that combines natural language querying, automated documentation analysis and real-time reporting. An AI agent enables intuitive search across patient records, while automated checks identify missing documentation.

The AI assistant reduced manual review time by 80 percent. It also improved documentation quality and delivered faster, smarter insights for clinicians. In addition, automated reporting reduced administrative workloads, while scalable, secure integration boosted user satisfaction.

Why It Matters

AI adoption is no longer optional, it's a competitive imperative. Rackspace AI launchpad empowers organizations to move beyond experimentation and into meaningful AI outcomes without the burden of building infrastructure from scratch. By offering a secure, production-ready environment, AI adoption is transformed from a strategic ambition into a tangible business advantage.

Learn more about AI launchpad at https://www.rackspace.com/cloud/private/ai-launchpad

