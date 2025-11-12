TRACTIAL: 2025 Half-Year Report: Record Growth and Strong Momentum

TRACTIAL Group (Euronext Growth Paris - ALTRA), formerly BD Multimedia, announces the publication of its half-year consolidated results as of June 30, 2025.

The full report is available on the company's website www.tractial.com , under Press and Publications / Financial Communication / Financial Reports, as well as on the Euronext website.



RECORD GROWTH AND STRONG MOMENTUM

The first half of 2025 marks a historic acceleration for TRACTIAL.

The consolidated revenue reached €2.43 million, up +162% compared with the first half of 2024 (€0.93 million).

The payment activity, the Group's core business, alone generated €2.10 million, representing an exceptional +470% increase over the same period last year.

This strong performance confirms the relevance of the Fintech-as-a-Service (FaaS) model and the growing strength of the Payment.net platform, driven by the rapid integration of new European partners.



A PARTNERSHIP STRATEGY THAT MULTIPLIES OPPORTUNITIES

In 2025, TRACTIAL signed several key strategic alliances with high-growth partners, including:

StartMining , to manage payments in Bitcoin mining operations,

, to manage payments in Bitcoin mining operations, IBEX , to connect payment services to the Web3 ecosystem,

, to connect payment services to the Web3 ecosystem, and DinoVox, to deploy hybrid payment solutions in French Polynesia.

These collaborations highlight TRACTIAL's ability to establish itself as the technical and regulatory infrastructure of choice for fintechs and Web3 projects seeking access to the European financial network.



STRONG PROFITABILITY EXPECTED IN 2026

The consolidated net result stood at €82 thousand, reflecting a phase of consolidation and investment.

The operational leverage from volume growth and shared technologies is expected to drive a significant improvement in profitability from 2026 onward.



A DISCIPLINED AND HYBRID BITCOIN STRATEGY

Alongside its operational growth, TRACTIAL continues to roll out its "BTC Treasury Company" strategy, launched in 2024.

This approach combines two complementary growth drivers:

Recurring revenues from fintech activities (payment and FaaS),

and the progressive accumulation of Bitcoin, financed by operating surpluses and targeted fundraising.

As of October 10, 2025, the Group held 26.72 BTC in consolidated treasury.

Each acquisition is carried out under a structured, transparent, and non-speculative framework.

TRACTIAL remains open to new strategic financial partners, while favoring investors aligned with its long-term vision.

The objective is not to raise capital at any cost, but to build sustainable value around a unique European model: a regulated, independent fintech anchored by a rare and resilient asset - Bitcoin.



CLEAR MOMENTUM AND LONG-TERM VALUE CREATION

TRACTIAL enters the final months of 2025 on solid ground and reaffirms its ambition to:

Accelerate organic growth in Payment.net and FaaS services,

Expand partnerships with high-potential players in Europe and internationally,

Prepare 2026 as a year of strong, sustainable profitability and long-term value creation.

"This first half confirms the success of our fintech transformation. Our growth is accelerating, our network of partners is expanding, and our Bitcoin strategy is taking root for the long term. TRACTIAL demonstrates that a regulated, independent and forward-looking fintech can combine innovation with financial solidity."

- Daniel DORRA, Chairman & CEO



ABOUT TRACTIAL :



TRACTIAL (formerly BD Multimedia) is a French company listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN: FR0000035305 - Ticker: ALBDM).

A regulated EU Payment Institution and one of the first financial entity in France to obtain PSAN (Digital Asset Service Provider) registration, TRACTIAL combines deep fintech infrastructure expertise with a long-term vision in digital assets.

In 2025, it became the first regulated financial institution in Europe to fully embrace the BTC Treasury Company model - allocating part of its treasury to Bitcoin in a structured, transparent, and strategic way.

Beyond its proprietary platform Payment.net and Fintech-as-a-Service (FaaS) offer, TRACTIAL sees its treasury as a core engine for growth and value creation over time.



