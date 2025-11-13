

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Odakyu Electric Railway Co., Ltd. (ODERF) revealed earnings for first half that Dropped, from last year



The company's earnings came in at JPY23.069 billion, or JPY66.83 per share. This compares with JPY32.980 billion, or JPY92.34 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 5.4% to JPY198.448 billion from JPY209.744 billion last year.



Odakyu Electric Railway Co., Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY23.069 Bln. vs. JPY32.980 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY66.83 vs. JPY92.34 last year. -Revenue: JPY198.448 Bln vs. JPY209.744 Bln last year.



