

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Odakyu Electric Railway Co., Ltd. (ODERF) revealed a profit for nine months that Dropped, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled JPY34.899 billion, or JPY101.09 per share. This compares with JPY43.486 billion, or JPY122.66 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 1.5% to JPY307.872 billion from JPY312.470 billion last year.



Odakyu Electric Railway Co., Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY34.899 Bln. vs. JPY43.486 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY101.09 vs. JPY122.66 last year. -Revenue: JPY307.872 Bln vs. JPY312.470 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 101.38 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 425.000 B



