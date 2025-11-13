Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 13.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Uranpreis steigt deutlich - Diese Aktie könnte vom neuen US-Atomprogramm profitieren
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0BKYC | ISIN: GB0033877555 | Ticker-Symbol: N0R
Frankfurt
12.11.25 | 15:29
0,005 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BWA GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BWA GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
13.11.2025 08:06 Uhr
61 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BWA Group Plc - Increased Loan Facility from Chairman

BWA Group Plc - Increased Loan Facility from Chairman

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 13

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF REGULATION 11 OF THE MARKET ABUSE (AMENDMENT) (EU EXIT) REGULATIONS 2019/310.

13 November 2025

BWA Group PLC

(" BWA", or the " Company")

Increased Loan Facility from Chairman

BWA (AQSE:BWAP) the mining investment company with licences in Cameroon and Canada, is pleased to announce that the Company's chairman, Jonathan Wearing has increased the amount of the ongoing loan facility to the Company, previously announced on 29 May 2025, from £240,000 to £750,000, which has been drawn down (the " Facility"). The Facility is unsecured and interest free and the balance repayable by 30 June 2027. Mr Wearing has indicated his willingness to support the future working capital needs of the Company.

The increase in the Facility constitutes a related party transaction under the AQSE Growth Market Access Rules. The Board has concluded, having exercised reasonable care, skill and diligence, that the increase in the Facility is fair and reasonable as far as the shareholders of the Company are concerned.

For further information on the Company, please visit www.bwagroupplc.com/index.htmlor:

BWA Group PLC

James Butterfield

Managing Director

+44 (0) 7770 225 253

enquiries@bwagroupplc.com

Allenby Capital Limited

Corporate Adviser

+44 (0)20 3328 5656

Nick Harriss/Lauren Wright

Oberon Capital

Broker

+44 (0)20 3179 5300

Nick Lovering/Adam Pollock


© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.