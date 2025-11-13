BWA Group Plc - Increased Loan Facility from Chairman

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 13

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF REGULATION 11 OF THE MARKET ABUSE (AMENDMENT) (EU EXIT) REGULATIONS 2019/310.

13 November 2025

BWA Group PLC

(" BWA", or the " Company")

Increased Loan Facility from Chairman

BWA (AQSE:BWAP) the mining investment company with licences in Cameroon and Canada, is pleased to announce that the Company's chairman, Jonathan Wearing has increased the amount of the ongoing loan facility to the Company, previously announced on 29 May 2025, from £240,000 to £750,000, which has been drawn down (the " Facility"). The Facility is unsecured and interest free and the balance repayable by 30 June 2027. Mr Wearing has indicated his willingness to support the future working capital needs of the Company.

The increase in the Facility constitutes a related party transaction under the AQSE Growth Market Access Rules. The Board has concluded, having exercised reasonable care, skill and diligence, that the increase in the Facility is fair and reasonable as far as the shareholders of the Company are concerned.

