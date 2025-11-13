BioLargo, Inc: BioLargo Subsidiary Clyra Medical Technologies Forms Strategic Alliance with Advanced Solution to Launch ViaCLYR Wound Irrigation Solution Nationwide

Distribution Agreement Brings Innovative Copper-Iodine Complex Technology to Wound Care Market

WESTMINSTER, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / November 13, 2025 / BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQX:BLGO), a cleantech innovator that creates and commercializes sustainable technologies, announced today its subsidiary Clyra Medical Technologies, Inc., had signed an exclusive stocking distribution agreement with Advanced Solution, LLC. This alliance will leverage Advanced Solution's national network to distribute and promote ViaCLYR, Clyra's innovative wound irrigation solution, throughout the United States.

ViaCLYR features Clyra's proprietary Clyrasept technology, a copper-iodine complex which is an antimicrobial in solution as a preservative, effective against a broad spectrum of infection-causing organisms. The Clyrasept technology has demonstrated safety, efficacy, biocompatibility, and cost-effectiveness in its FDA-cleared applications, making it an ideal addition to modern wound care protocols.

The alliance leverages the complementary strengths of both companies - combining Clyra's innovative wound care technology with Advanced Solution's proven distribution network and clinical training expertise - to create a nationwide platform for adoption. ViaCLYR is scheduled for market launch in early 2026.

"This partnership with Advanced Solution represents a transformative moment for Clyra," said Steve Harrison, Chief Executive Officer of Clyra Medical Technologies. "Advanced Solution's proven track record in wound care distribution and their commitment to clinical excellence make them the ideal partner to introduce ViaCLYR to healthcare providers nationwide. Together, we're positioned to make a meaningful impact on patient outcomes while addressing the critical need for effective, safe wound irrigation solutions."

Dennis P. Calvert, Chairman of Clyra Medical Technologies and CEO of BioLargo, Inc. added, "We've worked diligently to develop a technology that not only meets rigorous safety and efficacy standards but also addresses real clinical needs in wound care management. This agreement validates our innovation and accelerates our ability to deliver ViaCLYR to the clinicians and patients who need it most. Advanced Solution shares our vision of improving patient care through science-driven solutions."

"Our partnership with Clyra represents another milestone in our mission to redefine the wound care landscape," said Luke D. Etter, Chief Executive Officer of Advanced Solution. "ViaCLYR embodies the innovation, safety, and clinical precision that providers have come to expect from Advanced Solution. Together, we're delivering technology that makes a real difference in patient outcomes."

Jonathan M. Sharp, Chief Operating Officer of Advanced Solution, added, "Clyra's commitment to science-driven innovation aligns perfectly with our vision of advancing wound care through smarter, more effective solutions. ViaCLYR expands our growing portfolio of technologies that empower clinicians and improve healing efficiency across every site of service."

About Clyra Medical Technologies

Clyra Medical Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of BioLargo, Inc. , focuses on infection control and advanced wound care. Founded in 2012, the company develops and commercializes wound care solutions based on its proprietary Copper-Iodine Complex Technology. Clyra's product portfolio features FDA-cleared medical devices that leverage this patented technology to deliver superior wound care outcomes. The company continues to advance its research and development efforts, exploring expanded indications for its unique formulations and their synergistic applications with complementary wound care dressings and mechanical devices. Through strategic partnerships with leading distribution and marketing organizations, Clyra ensures its innovative products reach healthcare providers and patients who need them most.

About Advanced Solution

Advanced Solution LLC is a market leading healthcare logistics company specializing in advanced wound care biologics, regenerative technologies, and medical devices. As an FDA-registered Tissue Dispensary Intermediary (TDI), Advanced Solution partners with healthcare providers, hospitals, and clinics across the United States to deliver innovative, outcomes-driven products that improve patient care and operational efficiency.

Headquartered in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, Advanced Solution represents a portfolio of market-leading brands and collaborates closely with manufacturers, clinicians, and healthcare organizations to bring cutting-edge therapies to market. With a focus on compliance, education, and strategic commercialization, the company continues to set the standard for excellence in distribution and partnership within the wound care and life sciences industries.

About BioLargo, Inc.

BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQX:BLGO) is a cleantech and life sciences innovator and engineering services solution provider. Our core products address PFAS contamination, achieve advanced water and wastewater treatment, control odor and VOCs, improve air quality, enable energy-efficiency and safe on-site energy storage, and control infections and infectious disease. Our approach is to invent or acquire novel technologies, develop them into product offerings, and extend their commercial reach through licensing and channel partnerships to maximize their impact. See our website at www.BioLargo.com.

Contact Information

Dennis P. Calvert

President and CEO, BioLargo, Inc.

888-400-2863

Safe Harbor Act

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include without limitation those about BioLargo's (the "Company") expectations regarding anticipated revenue; and plans for future operations. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include without limitation: the effect of regional economic conditions on the Company's business, including effects on purchasing decisions by consumers and businesses; the ability of the Company to compete in markets that are highly competitive and subject to rapid technological change; the ability of the Company to manage frequent introductions and transitions of products and services, including delivering to the marketplace, and stimulating customer demand for, new products, services, and technological innovations on a timely basis; the dependency of the Company on the performance of distributors of the Company's products. More information on these risks and other potential factors that could affect the Company's business and financial results is included in the Company's filings with the SEC, including in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and subsequent filings. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or information, which speak as of their respective dates.

SOURCE: BioLargo, Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/chemicals/biolargo-subsidiary-clyra-medical-technologies-forms-strategic-alliance-with-advanced-sol-1101820