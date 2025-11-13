IGC Pharma, Inc.: USPTO Grants IGC Pharma Patent Covering IGC-AD1 for Novel Composition Targeting Alzheimer's Disease and Central Nervous System Disorders

POTOMAC, MARYLAND / ACCESS Newswire / November 13, 2025 / IGC Pharma, Inc. ("IGC Pharma," "IGC," or the "Company") (NYSE American:IGC), a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging Artificial Intelligence ("AI") to develop innovative treatments for Alzheimer's disease, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office ("USPTO") has granted the company U.S. Patent No. 12,465,589, titled "Methods and Composition for Treating CNS Disorders." The patent covers the propriety formulation used in IGC-AD1, the Company's lead drug candidate currently being evaluated in the Phase 2 CALMA (Clinically Advanced Lead Molecule for Agitation) trial for agitation in Alzheimer's disease.

The patent granted on November 11, 2025, covers a proprietary composition for treating Alzheimer's disease including amyloid plaque, tau tangles as well as symptoms associated with Alzheimer's, such as agitation, memory, cognition, anxiety, and sleep disturbances.

Ram Mukunda, CEO of IGC Pharma, commented, "This patent further strengthens the robustness of our intellectual property portfolio as we move closer to commercialization of IGC-AD1. It reinforces our position in developing differentiated therapies that target both the behavioral and disease-modifying aspects of Alzheimer's disease, with the goal of delivering safer, more effective solutions for patients and caregivers."

This patented composition is designed to reduce amyloid-beta (Aß) expression and aggregation, enhance mitochondrial function, decrease phosphorylation of GSK3ß, and lower tau phosphorylation, thereby addressing both behavioral symptoms and core disease mechanisms of Alzheimer's. Importantly, the combination seeks to achieve these effects without serious side effects, a critical advancement in the development of safer, more effective therapies for neurodegenerative diseases.

The company's research focus continues to target the mechanisms that underlie Alzheimer's progression, including Aß aggregation, tau pathology, mitochondrial dysfunction, and neuroinflammation-pathways long associated with cognitive decline and behavioral symptoms.

About IGC Pharma (dba IGC):

IGC Pharma (NYSE American:IGC) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging AI to develop innovative treatments for Alzheimer's and metabolic disorders. Our lead asset, IGC-AD1, is a cannabinoid-based therapy currently in a Phase 2 trial (CALMA) for agitation in Alzheimer's dementia. Our pipeline includes TGR-63, targeting amyloid plaques, and early-stage programs focused on neurodegeneration, tau proteins, and metabolic dysfunctions. We integrate AI to accelerate drug discovery, optimize clinical trials, and enhance patient targeting. With a complete patent portfolio and a commitment to innovation, IGC Pharma is advancing breakthrough therapies.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based largely on IGC Pharma's expectations and are subject to several risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond IGC Pharma's control. Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of, among other factors, the Company's failure or inability to commercialize one or more of the Company's products or technologies, including the products or formulations described in this release, or failure to obtain regulatory approval for the products or formulations, where required, or government regulations affecting AI or the AI algorithms not working as intended or producing accurate predictions; general economic conditions that are less favorable than expected; the FDA's general position regarding cannabis- and hemp-based products; and other factors, many of which are discussed in IGC Pharma's U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings. IGC incorporates by reference its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on June 27, 2025, as if fully incorporated and restated herein. Considering these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking information contained in this release will occur. IGC Pharma, Inc. assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this release as the result of new information or future events or developments.

