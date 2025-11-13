SMX Public Limited: SMX Is Building the "Internet of Materials" And the World Is Logging In

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 13, 2025 / There is a point in every technological shift when the idea stops sounding bold and starts sounding obvious. SMX (NASDAQ:SMX) just crossed that line. For years, the company worked quietly at the molecular level, embedding memory, identity, and traceability into the world's raw materials. Now those materials are waking up. The next internet is not digital. It is molecular. SMX is building its backbone, and the world is finally connecting.

The attempts that came before were only surface-level. Barcodes, QR codes, spreadsheets, recycling pledges, and sustainability reports. None of them ever touched the material itself, which meant none of them could be trusted. SMX changed that by teaching matter how to store information the way servers store code. The result is the first real Internet of Materials, a global network where every physical object can identify itself, verify its history, and interact with the systems around it.

The shift from idea to infrastructure is happening through SMX's partnerships. Each one brings an entire sector online and gives this new network a shape that the world can start to see.

Singapore Connects a Nation

The story begins where the digital world usually begins. Policy. Singapore's collaboration with SMX and A*STAR is not a testbed. It is a national platform built to give every piece of plastic a digital identity. When a country known for setting global standards decides that molecular traceability belongs inside its public infrastructure, it signals a turning point. Verification is becoming as fundamental as data storage, power, and connectivity.

This is the first phase of a genuine material internet. A country uploads its plastics economy and sets a template for everyone else. As other nations in Southeast Asia begin to follow, Singapore ceases to be a regional leader and becomes the origin point. SMX is writing the source code.

Recycling Joins the Network

In industry, SMX's partnership with REDWAVE is the connection that brings recycling online. REDWAVE's sorters can now read SMX's molecular signatures in real time. What used to be a guessing game becomes machine-readable truth. Every flake of plastic becomes a data point. Every bale becomes a verified record. Every shipment becomes a transparent transaction.

Tradepro, a Miami plastics and resin dealer, closes the loop by pushing these authenticated materials back into U.S. supply chains where brands are under pressure to raise recycled content levels. This is where the Internet of Materials becomes a marketplace. Proof becomes margin. Waste becomes inventory. Verification becomes tradeable value.

Europe Logs On

Across the Atlantic, SMX's partnership with CARTIF provides Europe with a gateway to the next generation of regulatory compliance. CARTIF's facilities allow SMX to integrate molecular traceability directly into manufacturing lines, recycling plants, and material testing programs. This is Europe's access point to the network. As the EU tightens circular-economy rules, industries need real-time verification to comply. SMX provides the capability, and CARTIF accelerates its adoption.

This is not validation from a distance. It is integration into a region that shapes environmental policy for much of the world. Once SMX's system is woven into European operations, the rest of the continent follows.

Metals Become Digital Assets

Goldstrom pulls the Internet of Materials into one of humanity's oldest storehouses of value. Precious metals have always depended on trust. Stamps, engravings, paper records. All of it can be forged. SMX embeds a molecular identity that cannot be removed or rewritten. Gold becomes more than a commodity. It becomes a digital asset with lineage, memory, and certainty.

This transforms how refiners price recycled metal. It changes how inventories are audited. It gives institutional buyers a new way to quantify risk. In the Internet of Materials, even gold has a login credential.

Textiles Enter the Network

CETI brings textiles into the system. Fashion is heavy on sustainability promises but light on proof. SMX's markers enter the fiber stage, where they become inseparable from the fabric itself. Brands can verify content, sourcing, and durability without relying on marketing language. Investors see transparency. Regulators see compliance. Consumers see truth. Once textiles carry memory, they stop being disposable. They become certifiable. CETI and SMX are turning the fashion world into a verified supply ecosystem.

The Network Becomes Unstoppable

What SMX is building does not expand in a line. It expands like a network, one connection at a time, until the structure becomes impossible to overlook. Singapore forms the national layer and proves that verification can function as public infrastructure. REDWAVE and Tradepro activate the industrial layer by turning recycling plants into authentication hubs. CARTIF builds the regulatory layer across Europe where traceability becomes the foundation of compliance. Goldstrom adds the financial layer by giving metals identities that cannot be disputed. CETI completes the consumer layer by weaving memory into everyday materials.

Once these layers connect, the network gains its own momentum. It stops depending on any one region or sector and spreads because the logic of verification is stronger than the inertia of the old system. Proof shifts from optional to expected. The Internet of Materials shifts from concept to standard.

SMX spent years creating the molecular language that makes this world possible. Now the world is learning to speak it. The Internet of Materials is no longer an idea. It is infrastructure. It is forming in real time and, for the first time in history, every material can participate in the economy with a verified identity.

SMX did not just create a product. It created a network. The world is finally logging in.

About SMX

As global businesses face new and complex challenges relating to carbon neutrality and meeting new governmental and regional regulations and standards, SMX is able to offer players along the value chain access to its marking, tracking, measuring and digital platform technology to transition more successfully to a low-carbon economy.

