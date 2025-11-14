Asker Healthcare Group AB: Interogo Holding announces intragroup transfer of its shares in Asker from Nalka Invest to its long-term equity strategy; and Nomination Committee proposes new board member

Today, Interogo Holding ("Interogo"), the parent company of Asker's main owner Nalka Invest, announced the intention to move its entire holding in Asker Healthcare Group to its long-term equity strategy. The possibility of an intragroup transfer of the shares within the Interogo Holding group was communicated in connection with Asker's IPO earlier this year.

"We continue to view Asker as a long-term hold. The company has had a strong journey and development together with Nalka as the majority and controlling owner. With the significant growth of the business and listing of Asker, the company is now better suited for Interogo's long-term equity strategy", says Martin van Dam, CEO, Interogo Holding.

"We are very proud of the development of Asker, where we, in close collaboration with the management and board, have developed Asker to its current leading position. Following the listing, it is a natural development that Nalka, which normally is a majority owner in private companies, transitions ownership to our group colleagues in the Interogo long-term equity strategy. We are confident that Asker will continue its positive development with the support of the long-term equity team", says Martin Lagerblad, MD, Nalka Invest.

"We have been tracking Asker for a long time. The company has a strong management team and continues to be a very attractive European growth story. We look forward to adding Asker to our portfolio and as the largest shareholder, support the company in its continued development", says Hanna Ideström, MD, Interogo Long-Term Equity.

"We are pleased that Interogo has reconfirmed its long-term commitment to Asker and our strategy by transferring the holding to its long-term equity strategy. Having a committed main owner such as Interogo provides stability not just for the group, but also for existing and future entrepreneurs joining the group", says Håkan Björklund, Chairman of Asker Healthcare Group.

As a consequence of this intragroup transfer, the Nomination Committee has proposed a change in the Board of Directors, where Anders Nyman from Nalka Invest will step down from the Board and Karl Petersson from Interogo Long-Term Equity is proposed as a new Board Member. A notice to an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) on 9 December 2025 will be published later today.

"Karl Petersson has extensive experience in board work as well as operational experience from, among others, Interogo Long-Term Equity and Nordic Capital, where he has led several successful acquisitions and partnerships. He is a welcome addition to Asker's Board", says Håkan Björklund, Chairman Asker Healthcare Group.

Nalka Invest has been the main shareholder in Asker Healthcare Group since 2019 and holds 40.2 per cent of the shares. Interogo Holding will, after the intragroup transfer, hold 40.2 per cent of the shares. The lock-up terms of the IPO for Interogo's shares will remain unchanged.

About Interogo Long-Term Equity

Interogo Long-Term Equity was established in 2020 in Stockholm and is the long-term equity team of Interogo Holding group. Interogo Long-Term Equity targets both listed and unlisted minority positions. The long-term equity investments are managed by Inter Fund Management and advised by Interogo Long-Term Equity. Our owner, Interogo Holding, is a foundation-owned investment group. Investment strategies include private and long-term equity, real estate, infrastructure, and liquid assets. Read more about Interogo Long-term Equity here: www.interogo-lte.com and Interogo Holding here: www.interogoholding.com

Asker Healthcare Group is a partner to caregivers and patients across Europe providing medical products and solutions. We build and acquire leading companies that together support the healthcare system to improve patient outcomes, reduce total cost of care and ensure a fair and sustainable value chain. We are a European healthcare group that combines the entrepreneurial drive of strong local companies, with the abilities and collected knowledge of a large group - driving progress in the healthcare sector. The group has more than 4 500 employees in 19 countries and revenues amounting to SEK 16 billion.