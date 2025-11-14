Wyld Networks AB: Report from the Extraordinary General Meeting in Wyld Networks AB

The Extraordinary General Meeting in Wyld Networks AB ("Wyld Networks" or the "Company") was held today, 14 November 2025, whereby the shareholders passed the following resolutions.

Resolutions on amendment of the Articles of Association and reverse share split

The Extraordinary General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, to amend § 4 of the Articles of Association, whereby the Company's share capital shall be not less than SEK 14,853,764 and not more than SEK 59,415,056 and the number of shares shall not be less than 5,986,661 and not more than 23,946,644.



Furthermore, the Extraordinary General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, on a reverse share split of the Company's shares, whereby five hundred (500) existing shares will be consolidated into one (1) new share and that the board of directors was authorised to determine the record date for the reverse share split. The number of shares after the reverse share split will decrease from 2,993,330,905 to 5,986,661 and the quota value will increase from SEK 0.004962 to SEK 2.481143.

Determination of fees to board of directors

The Extraordinary General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the major shareholders' (the "Shareholders") proposal, that board fees, in accordance with the fee levels resolved by the Annual General Meeting 2025, shall amount to SEK 350,000 to the chairman of the board of directors and SEK 250,000 to other board members elected by the general meeting for their board work proportionally in relation to the length of the mandate period.

Election of board of directors

The Extraordinary General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Shareholders' proposal, that the board of directors, for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting, shall consist of three persons without deputies.

The Extraordinary General Meeting further resolved, in accordance with the Shareholders' proposal, on re-election of Mats L Andersson and Scott Moore and election of Kjell Olovsson as board members as well as re-election of Mats L Andersson as chairman of the board of directors, all for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting. The board of directors in Wyld Networks AB thus consists, for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting, of Mats L Andersson (chairman), Scott Moore and Kjell Olovsson.

Resolution on amendment of the Articles of Association and reduction of share capital

The Extraordinary General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, to amend the limits for the Company's share capital according to § 4 of the Articles of Association. The Company's general meeting resolved that the share capital shall may not not less than SEK 538,799 and no more than SEK 2,155,196 and the number of shares shall not be less than 5,986,661 and not more than 23,946,644.



The Extraordinary General Meeting further resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, on reduction of the Company's share capital by SEK 14,314,965.129994 to SEK 538,799.49. The reduction shall be carried out without cancellation of shares. The reduction amount shall be used for allocation to unrestricted equity. The reduction is carried out to adjust the quota value of the Company's shares as a result of the reverse share split resolved by the Extraordinary General Meeting. After the reduction, the Company's share capital will amount to SEK 538,799.49 divided into a total of 5,986,661 shares, each share with a quota value of SEK 0.09. The reduction of the share capital requires permission from the Swedish Companies Registration Office or a general court. Provided that the necessary permit is obtained, the reduction resolution is expected to be executed in January 2026.

