WKN: 922557 | ISIN: CH0012100191 | Ticker-Symbol: TEN
Xetra
14.11.25 | 17:35
152,00 Euro
-0,98 % -1,50
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
TECAN GROUP AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TECAN GROUP AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
151,30151,9007:46
151,00151,6007:40
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.11.2025 07:10 Uhr
210 Leser
Tecan Group AG: CFO Tania Micki to leave Tecan for new role in 2026

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Article 53 of the SIX Exchange Regulation Listing Rules

Männedorf, Switzerland, November 17, 2025 - The Tecan Group (SIX Swiss Exchange: TECN) today announced that Tania Micki, Chief Financial Officer and member of the Management Board since February 2020, will be leaving the company to pursue an external opportunity. She will continue in her role through May 2026 to ensure a smooth transition. Tecan will nominate her successor in due time, leveraging the company's succession planning process.

The Board of Directors and CEO Monica Manotas thank Tania Micki for her strong commitment and significant contributions to Tecan's financial strategy, process optimization, and operational excellence in the finance function. The Board and management wish her continued success in her future endeavors.

About Tecan

Tecan (www.tecan.com) improves people's lives and health by empowering customers to scale healthcare innovation globally from life science to the clinic. Tecan is a pioneer and global leader in laboratory automation. As an original equipment manufacturer (OEM), Tecan is also a leader in developing and manufacturing OEM instruments, components and medical devices that are then distributed by partner companies. Founded in Switzerland in 1980, the company has more than 3,000 employees, with manufacturing, research and development sites in Europe, North America and Asia, and maintains a sales and service network in over 70 countries. In 2024, Tecan generated sales of CHF 934 million (USD 1,062 million; EUR 984 million). Registered shares of Tecan Group are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange (TECN; ISIN CH0012100191).

For further information:

Tecan Group
Martin Brändle
Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications & IR
Tel. +41
www.tecan.com

Attachment

  • Press Release (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/8450667e-2d8c-44c3-8035-d67215d8a09f)

