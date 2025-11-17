Intellego Technologies AB: LiKang continues to purchase Intellego's standardized UV dosimeters following positive market feedback

Intellego Technologies AB ("Intellego") announces that its partner, Shanghai Zhongyou Medical High Tech Co., Ltd ("LiKang"), continues to purchase Intellego's UV dosimeter products in China following positive feedback from the market. These purchases relate to Intellego's standardized UV dosimeters which are not classified as medical devices. LiKang has been selling Intellego's standard dosimeter products during the past year, and more than 1,000 hospitals have started to implement Intellego's products to quality-assure UV disinfection processes.

The use of UV disinfection is currently subject to a regulatory revision in China, which is expected to make the use of verification products such as Intellego's dosimeters mandatory. These factors, combined with strong market feedback and a growing customer base, have contributed to LiKang's increased order activity.

In November 2025, Intellego's CEO, Claes Lindahl, and Chairman of the Board, Gregory Batcheller, visited LiKang in China to discuss the ongoing collaboration and future expansion. Over the past year, LiKang has carried out extensive market development work and collected substantial feedback from end users, indicating strong customer satisfaction and market potential:

95% of hospitals use colour indicators to verify UV exposure levels, while 3% use radiometers.

Approximately 88% of users of Intellego's dosimeters report being very satisfied with the products.

Around 60% consider Intellego's dosimeters significantly better than competing products, 35% find them somewhat better, and 5% rated Intellego's products below the competition.

Intellego's dosimeters are now in use at more than 1,000 hospitals in China.

A dedicated app system for the disinfection market is under review.

Regulatory revision expected in 2026, which would make the use of verification products like Intellego's mandatory on a continuous basis.

For 2026 and onwards, the sales will continue to increase based on the estimation that a hospital will spend between USD 10,000 and 20,000 per month on colour indicators to verify UV disinfection.

About Us

Intellego Technologies develops and manufactures color indicators that show the effect of irradiation with, among other things, invisible ultraviolet light, UV light. Color indicators are used globally in, for example, the disinfection industry, the sunscreen industry, and the manufacturing industry. Intellego's indicators have been developed from the company's patented photochromic ink, which can be adapted to different wavelengths of light and various application areas across a range of different industries. Intellego Technologies was founded in 2011, is headquartered in Stockholm, and is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

The company's Certified Adviser on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm is Mangold Fondkommission AB.

