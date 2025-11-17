iZafe Group's Business Unit Manager, Helena Kolvik, acquires shares in the company

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / November 17, 2025 / iZafe Group (STO:IZAFE-B) - iZafe Group AB (publ.) announces today that the company's Business Unit Manager, Helena Kolvik, has acquired approximately 158,500 B-shares in iZafe, corresponding to a total value of approximately SEK 100,000. The acquisitions were carried out on two occasions, last Friday and today.

The acquisitions underline Helena's strong commitment to iZafe Group's operations and her confidence in the company's continued development and growth. Following the transactions, Helena's total holding amounts to 297,328 B-shares.

"I see how hard our team works every day, how quickly we are developing, and the strong potential in our market. We are in a very exciting phase, and for me, it feels natural to increase my ownership when I see the direction and opportunities ahead of us." says Helena Kolvik, Business Unit Manager at iZafe Group.

Contacts

Anders Segerström, Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: anders.segerstrom@izafegroup.com

Phone number: +46 70-875 14 12



iZafe Group AB (publ.)

David Bagares gata 3

111 38 Stockholm

E-mail: ir@izafegroup.com

www.izafegroup.com

eucaps.com/izafe-group

About iZafe Group AB (publ.)

iZafe Group is a Life Science company that conducts research, development and marketing of digital medical solutions and services for safer medication management at home.

The company leads the development of digital drug dispensing through the drug robot Dosell as well as the SaaS solution Pilloxa with the smart pillbox. The company's solutions reduce the risk of incorrect medication in the home, increase compliance, relieve public health care, increase the quality of life for patients and create a safer environment for relatives.

The customers consist of private individuals, pharmaceutical companies and public and private healthcare providers in Sweden, the Nordics and globally. iZafe Group primarily sells through well-established partners who already have long and deep customer relationships with the prioritized customer groups. The head office is in Stockholm.

iZafe Group AB has been listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market since 2018. The company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB. Further information is available at www.izafegroup.com

