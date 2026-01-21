iZafe Group launches modular Display and remote care system - one Dosell for all users

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / January 21, 2026 / iZafe Group AB ("Company")(STO:IZAFE-B) today launches an external Display for Dosell together with a new remote care system featuring a web interface and mobile app. The launch takes place in connection with the MVTe trade fair, which starts today, where Dosell is exhibiting at booth I24. The new solution means that healthcare providers no longer need to choose between simpler or more advanced medication dispensing devices - the same Dosell can now be used for all users and complemented with a Display when additional functionality is needed.

The new Display is a modular add-on that enables Dosell's functionality to be scaled over time. The Display can be mounted directly on Dosell, placed next to the unit, or used completely standalone, even in another room. When the Display is not required, Dosell can be used as a standalone solution, and when needs change, the Display can easily be added or removed.

This allows municipalities and care providers to standardize on a single medication dispensing device while adapting the level of functionality to individual user needs. For users who require additional support, the Display can provide clear information on upcoming doses, reminders for other medications, and the option for video calls with care staff. For other users, Dosell in its base configuration is sufficient.

At the same time, iZafe is launching a new remote care system that brings administration, monitoring, and communication together in a unified digital platform. Through a web-based administration interface, care organizations gain an overview of all Dosell units, alarms, events, historical data, adherence information, and user and access management with full traceability and logging. The system is complemented by mobile app and web access, enabling authorized staff to securely access assigned Dosell units, view upcoming doses, manage alarms, review history, and conduct video calls.

Video calls enable a new and more flexible way of working with medication management. In certain situations, medication intake can take place in connection with a video call, allowing care staff to visually confirm that the medication is taken. This is a selectable support function, intended for cases where increased supervision and reassurance are needed.

"With this launch, we remove a common trade-off in medication dispensing - choosing between simpler or more advanced devices. Instead, we offer a flexible solution where the same Dosell can be used for all users and complemented with a Display as needs evolve. This gives municipalities and care providers a completely different level of long-term efficiency and adaptability," says Anders Segerström, CEO of iZafe Group AB.

The launch marks a strategic step in the evolution of Dosell from a standalone product into a modular platform that can be adapted over time. The solution supports different levels of supervision and independence and aligns with the ongoing shift toward increased remote care and more efficient use of resources in healthcare and social care.

More information about the Display and the new remote care system is available at: https://display.dosell.com/

The Display and the remote care system will be made available gradually during 2026, initially as optional add-ons, in new deliveries, and through pilot projects in selected markets. Additional functionality is planned to be introduced continuously.

This is a technical and functional product launch. Commercial impact will depend on customer needs, procurement processes, and implementation pace.

iZafe Group is exhibiting at the MVTe trade fair at booth I24 and welcomes visitors who wish to experience the solution firsthand.

About iZafe Group AB (publ.)

iZafe Group is a Life Science company that conducts research, development and marketing of digital medical solutions and services for safer medication management at home.

The company leads the development of digital drug dispensing through the drug robot Dosell as well as the SaaS solution Pilloxa with the smart pillbox. The company's solutions reduce the risk of incorrect medication in the home, increase compliance, relieve public health care, increase the quality of life for patients and create a safer environment for relatives.

The customers consist of private individuals, pharmaceutical companies and public and private healthcare providers in Sweden, the Nordics and globally. iZafe Group primarily sells through well-established partners who already have long and deep customer relationships with the prioritized customer groups. The head office is in Stockholm.

iZafe Group AB has been listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market since 2018. The company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB. Further information is available at www.izafegroup.com

