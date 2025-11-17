DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 17-Nov-2025 / 17:10 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 17 November 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 17 November 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 47,586 Highest price paid per share: 124.80p Lowest price paid per share: 123.00p 124.0698p Volume weighted average price paid per share:

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 1,094,295 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 303,647,281 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 303,647,281 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 124.0698p 47,586

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading venue purchased share) Time) number 655 124.00 08:16:19 00361573601TRLO1 XLON 17 124.60 08:34:45 00361580030TRLO1 XLON 663 124.40 08:38:30 00361580715TRLO1 XLON 200 124.40 08:38:56 00361580755TRLO1 XLON 161 124.40 08:38:56 00361580756TRLO1 XLON 2861 124.80 08:55:56 00361583486TRLO1 XLON 500 124.80 09:04:07 00361586882TRLO1 XLON 507 124.60 09:11:10 00361590083TRLO1 XLON 110 124.60 09:11:10 00361590084TRLO1 XLON 6 124.60 09:11:39 00361590320TRLO1 XLON 185 124.60 09:11:39 00361590321TRLO1 XLON 194 124.60 09:11:52 00361590435TRLO1 XLON 630 124.00 09:15:09 00361592074TRLO1 XLON 200 124.00 09:18:18 00361593371TRLO1 XLON 317 124.00 09:22:48 00361595569TRLO1 XLON 134 123.80 09:45:44 00361610597TRLO1 XLON 637 123.20 10:18:07 00361619833TRLO1 XLON 656 123.00 10:32:00 00361620387TRLO1 XLON 24 123.20 10:35:24 00361620609TRLO1 XLON 200 123.20 10:58:13 00361621626TRLO1 XLON 161 123.20 10:58:13 00361621627TRLO1 XLON 1410 123.40 11:17:46 00361622088TRLO1 XLON 134 123.40 11:17:46 00361622089TRLO1 XLON 241 123.40 11:17:46 00361622090TRLO1 XLON 184 124.20 11:26:11 00361622330TRLO1 XLON 161 124.20 11:26:11 00361622331TRLO1 XLON 631 123.80 11:26:16 00361622332TRLO1 XLON 100 124.20 11:34:01 00361622486TRLO1 XLON 595 124.40 11:34:17 00361622516TRLO1 XLON 615 124.40 11:34:17 00361622517TRLO1 XLON 617 124.00 12:00:10 00361623177TRLO1 XLON 139 124.20 12:18:55 00361623643TRLO1 XLON 200 124.20 12:31:59 00361624032TRLO1 XLON 655 124.00 12:31:59 00361624033TRLO1 XLON 473 124.00 12:31:59 00361624034TRLO1 XLON 161 124.00 12:31:59 00361624035TRLO1 XLON 19 124.20 12:35:09 00361624102TRLO1 XLON 70 124.20 12:35:09 00361624103TRLO1 XLON 161 124.20 12:35:09 00361624104TRLO1 XLON 503 124.00 12:45:19 00361624447TRLO1 XLON 61 124.00 12:45:19 00361624448TRLO1 XLON 70 124.00 12:45:19 00361624449TRLO1 XLON 522 124.20 12:47:37 00361624533TRLO1 XLON 58 124.20 12:47:37 00361624534TRLO1 XLON 20 124.20 12:48:33 00361624562TRLO1 XLON 660 124.20 12:59:22 00361624865TRLO1 XLON 628 124.00 12:59:22 00361624866TRLO1 XLON 640 124.00 13:20:55 00361625750TRLO1 XLON 499 124.00 13:33:03 00361626160TRLO1 XLON 150 124.00 13:33:03 00361626161TRLO1 XLON 4969 124.00 13:33:03 00361626162TRLO1 XLON 161 124.00 13:33:03 00361626163TRLO1 XLON 646 123.60 13:33:04 00361626165TRLO1 XLON 13 123.80 13:33:04 00361626166TRLO1 XLON 615 123.60 14:25:38 00361629383TRLO1 XLON 114 123.60 14:25:38 00361629384TRLO1 XLON 109 123.60 14:25:38 00361629385TRLO1 XLON 613 123.60 14:25:38 00361629386TRLO1 XLON 103 123.60 14:25:38 00361629387TRLO1 XLON 93 123.60 14:26:03 00361629394TRLO1 XLON 93 123.60 14:26:03 00361629395TRLO1 XLON 343 123.40 14:27:03 00361629437TRLO1 XLON 448 123.60 14:30:23 00361629600TRLO1 XLON 172 123.60 14:32:01 00361629700TRLO1 XLON 448 123.60 14:32:01 00361629701TRLO1 XLON 654 123.60 14:33:37 00361629805TRLO1 XLON 670 123.20 14:33:38 00361629808TRLO1 XLON 78 123.60 14:34:17 00361629881TRLO1 XLON

