

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Roche (RHHBY) announced positive phase III results from the lidERA Breast Cancer study evaluating investigational giredestrant as an adjuvant endocrine treatment for people with oestrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, early-stage breast cancer. The study met its primary endpoint at a pre-planned interim analysis, showing a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in invasive disease-free survival with giredestrant versus standard-of-care endocrine therapy.



The company said data from lidERA will be presented at an upcoming medical meeting and shared with health authorities.



For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News