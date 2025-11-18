

SCHIPHOL-RIJK (dpa-AFX) - Airbus SE(EADSY.PK, EADSF.PK, AIR.MC, AIR.MI, AIR.PA, AIR.DE) said on Tuesday that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding, or MoU, with Air Europa, a Spanish airline, to supply up to 40 A350-900 aircraft.



The introduction of the A350 will boost Air Europa's profitable growth in Latin American markets.



Juan Jose Hidalgo, President of Air Europa, said: 'This order is a strategic milestone in Air Europa's fleet development, accelerating its profitable growth by renewal of the current widebody fleet. The A350-900 is a game-changer for key destinations in Latin America.'



The A350 designed to fly up to 9,700 nautical miles/18,000 kilometers non-stop.



