Intellego Technologies AB: Intellego Technologies' CEO has been arrested on suspicion of gross fraud

Intellego Technologies' CEO has been arrested on suspicion of gross fraud. Prosecutor at the Swedish Economic Crime Authority has ordered the seizure of SEK 100 million from the Company's cash reserves.

Intellego Technologies AB (the "Company") has been informed by the Swedish Economic Crime Authority (Ekobrottsmyndigheten) that the Company's Chief Executive Officer, Claes Lindahl, has been arrested on suspicion of gross fraud (grovt svindleri).

Furthermore, a prosecutor at the Swedish Economic Crime Authority has ordered the seizure of SEK 100 million (beslut om förvar) from the Company's cash reserves. This decision has been executed. The Company has no further information about the suspicions underlying the seizure order.

The Company has been informed that the allegations in relation to both Claes Lindahl and the Company itself are related to the Company's press releases and quarterly reports in 2025.

The Company takes these matters with the utmost seriousness and is committed to cooperating fully with the authorities as the investigation proceeds. The Company will provide further updates as more information becomes available.



For further information, please contact:

Greg Batcheller, chairman Intellego Technologies AB

Phone: +46 73 391 96 08

Johan Möllerström, director of the board Intellego Technologies AB

Phone: + 46 76 886 81 78

E-mail: communications@intellego-technologies.com

This information was submitted for publication at 2025-11-18 12:40 CET.