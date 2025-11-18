Anzeige
Intellego Technologies AB: Intellego Technologies' CEO has been arrested on suspicion of gross fraud

Intellego Technologies' CEO has been arrested on suspicion of gross fraud. Prosecutor at the Swedish Economic Crime Authority has ordered the seizure of SEK 100 million from the Company's cash reserves.

Intellego Technologies AB (the "Company") has been informed by the Swedish Economic Crime Authority (Ekobrottsmyndigheten) that the Company's Chief Executive Officer, Claes Lindahl, has been arrested on suspicion of gross fraud (grovt svindleri).

Furthermore, a prosecutor at the Swedish Economic Crime Authority has ordered the seizure of SEK 100 million (beslut om förvar) from the Company's cash reserves. This decision has been executed. The Company has no further information about the suspicions underlying the seizure order.

The Company has been informed that the allegations in relation to both Claes Lindahl and the Company itself are related to the Company's press releases and quarterly reports in 2025.

The Company takes these matters with the utmost seriousness and is committed to cooperating fully with the authorities as the investigation proceeds. The Company will provide further updates as more information becomes available.

For further information, please contact:
Greg Batcheller, chairman Intellego Technologies AB
Phone: +46 73 391 96 08
Johan Möllerström, director of the board Intellego Technologies AB
Phone: + 46 76 886 81 78
E-mail: communications@intellego-technologies.com

About Us

Intellego Technologies develops and manufactures color indicators that show the effect of irradiation with, among other things, invisible ultraviolet light, UV light. Color indicators are used globally in, for example, the disinfection industry, the sunscreen industry, and the manufacturing industry. Intellego's indicators have been developed from the company's patented photochromic ink, which can be adapted to different wavelengths of light and various application areas across a range of different industries. Intellego Technologies was founded in 2011, is headquartered in Stockholm, and is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market.
The company's Certified Adviser on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm is Mangold Fondkommission AB.

Intellego's website: https://intellego-technologies.com/en/

Subscribe to Intellego's press releases: https://intellego-technologies.com/sv/pressmeddelanden/

Contact the communications team: communications@intellego-technologies.com

This information is information that Intellego Technologies is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-11-18 12:40 CET.

