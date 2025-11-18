Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2025) - Canadian Metals Inc. (CSE: CME) ("CME" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of units and "flow-through" units for gross proceeds of up to $2.4 million (the "Offering"). This financing is intended to advance the Company's exploration programs on its five properties in the Bathurst Mining Camp, New Brunswick.

The Offering will consist of up to $2,400,000 in aggregate gross proceeds, comprising up to 9,230,769 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.13 per Unit and 8,571,428 "flow-through" units (the "FT Units") at a price of $0.14 per FT Unit. Each Unit will be comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.20 for a period of 30 months from the closing of each tranche of the Offering. Each FT Unit will be comprised of one Common Share issued as a "flow-through" share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "FT Unit Warrant"). Each whole FT Unit Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.20 for a period of 30 months from the closing of each tranche of the Offering.

The Offering is being conducted on a non-brokered basis and all shares and warrants issued will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the closing of each tranche of the Offering. The Company may pay finder's fees on a portion of the Offering, subject to compliance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") and applicable securities legislation. Closing of the Offering is subject to certain customary conditions, including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals and the acceptance of the CSE.

The Company intends to use the gross proceeds from the sale of the FT Units to incur exploration expenses that are eligible "Canadian exploration expenses" that qualify as "flow-through critical mineral mining expenditures" as such terms are defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada).

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including in the United States of America. The securities have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any applicable state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S of the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About Canadian Metals Inc.

Canadian Metals is a diversified resource company focused on creating shareholder value through the development of large-scale mineral deposits in specific commodities and safe jurisdictions. The company currently has over 250 km2 of highly prospective land in New Brunswick, Canada, the projects are within and bordering the prolific Bathurst Mining Camp (BMC) and are 100% owned. The properties cover a range of geological target types typical within Appalachian Orogenic environment. Those targets include silver-lead-zinc VMS, structurally controlled gold, porphyry copper-gold-molybdenum, antimony-gold-arsenic associated with intrusions and skarn lead-zinc-copper-silver mineralization.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements with respect to non-objection by the CSE with respect to the Offering and the proposed use of proceeds. Forward-looking statements are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements, including risks related to factors beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, the Offering may not be completed as expected or at all and those additional risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

