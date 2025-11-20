Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -4

DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 20-Nov-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 19 November 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 November 2025. 50,000 Ordinary shares purchased: 410.20p Highest price paid per share: 401.60p Lowest price paid per share: 405.8119p Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 12,118,916 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 176,927,534.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 19/11/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 405.8119

Individual transactions

Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Number of ordinary shares purchased price Time) number Trading venue (GBp share) 556 406.00 08:00:31 00030328173TRDU0 XLON 571 406.00 08:08:55 00030328225TRDU0 XLON 547 406.00 08:08:55 00030328226TRDU0 XLON 586 407.00 08:30:54 00030328389TRDU0 XLON 592 407.00 08:38:44 00030328423TRDU0 XLON 406.00 08:39:21 00030328425TRDU0 XLON 22 1,144 406.00 08:39:21 00030328426TRDU0 XLON 525 403.60 08:47:30 00030328465TRDU0 XLON 524 404.60 09:07:45 00030328611TRDU0 XLON 337 404.20 09:08:35 00030328616TRDU0 XLON 515 403.40 09:09:23 00030328619TRDU0 XLON 561 405.20 09:23:51 00030328684TRDU0 XLON 564 405.20 09:30:34 00030328765TRDU0 XLON 574 405.60 09:37:17 00030328825TRDU0 XLON 1,599 405.20 09:37:17 00030328826TRDU0 XLON 576 405.20 09:57:52 00030328935TRDU0 XLON 405.20 10:12:18 00030329009TRDU0 XLON 19 405.20 10:12:18 00030329010TRDU0 XLON 19 507 405.20 10:12:18 00030329011TRDU0 XLON 405.00 10:20:57 00030329051TRDU0 XLON 6 862 405.40 10:34:25 00030329188TRDU0 XLON 1,268 405.40 10:34:25 00030329189TRDU0 XLON 816 404.80 10:39:42 00030329211TRDU0 XLON

1,054 404.80 11:15:00 00030329576TRDU0 XLON 1,119 404.40 11:16:09 00030329587TRDU0 XLON 534 404.00 11:31:19 00030329689TRDU0 XLON 380 403.80 11:31:19 00030329696TRDU0 XLON 148 403.80 11:31:19 00030329697TRDU0 XLON 529 404.40 11:51:24 00030329833TRDU0 XLON 151 404.40 11:54:46 00030329854TRDU0 XLON 385 404.40 11:54:46 00030329855TRDU0 XLON 516 404.40 11:54:46 00030329856TRDU0 XLON 541 404.40 12:12:51 00030329916TRDU0 XLON 527 404.20 12:21:13 00030329957TRDU0 XLON 554 404.20 12:23:07 00030329980TRDU0 XLON 523 403.80 12:27:45 00030330008TRDU0 XLON 179 403.60 12:27:46 00030330013TRDU0 XLON 519 403.60 12:45:36 00030330618TRDU0 XLON 1,000 403.20 12:51:44 00030330717TRDU0 XLON 423 403.00 12:51:44 00030330718TRDU0 XLON 146 403.00 12:51:44 00030330719TRDU0 XLON 526 401.60 13:01:21 00030330756TRDU0 XLON 402.20 13:18:58 00030330861TRDU0 XLON 38 143 402.20 13:18:58 00030330862TRDU0 XLON 432 402.20 13:18:58 00030330863TRDU0 XLON 584 402.20 13:26:27 00030330932TRDU0 XLON 318 402.00 13:32:47 00030330984TRDU0 XLON 217 402.00 13:34:35 00030330996TRDU0 XLON 228 402.00 13:34:35 00030330997TRDU0 XLON 671 402.00 13:34:35 00030330998TRDU0 XLON 402.00 13:34:37 00030330999TRDU0 XLON 30 401.60 13:34:37 00030331000TRDU0 XLON 65 507 402.60 13:48:17 00030331127TRDU0 XLON 358 402.60 13:48:30 00030331128TRDU0 XLON

148 402.60 13:48:30 00030331129TRDU0 XLON 537 402.20 13:50:36 00030331137TRDU0 XLON 1,023 403.60 13:57:44 00030331215TRDU0 XLON 593 403.80 14:04:41 00030331274TRDU0 XLON 530 404.20 14:19:02 00030331437TRDU0 XLON 384 404.20 14:28:47 00030331620TRDU0 XLON 443 404.20 14:29:57 00030331645TRDU0 XLON 1,979 404.40 14:30:51 00030331707TRDU0 XLON 1,021 406.40 14:40:01 00030331990TRDU0 XLON 545 407.00 14:50:21 00030332166TRDU0 XLON 600 407.00 14:50:21 00030332167TRDU0 XLON 403 407.00 14:50:21 00030332168TRDU0 XLON 564 407.60 14:57:44 00030332252TRDU0 XLON 545 407.40 14:58:11 00030332255TRDU0 XLON 1,172 407.80 15:06:36 00030332462TRDU0 XLON 504 409.00 15:16:54 00030332687TRDU0 XLON 587 408.80 15:18:22 00030332725TRDU0 XLON 418 408.80 15:18:22 00030332726TRDU0 XLON 526 408.40 15:18:22 00030332727TRDU0 XLON 527 409.40 15:21:39 00030332813TRDU0 XLON 514 408.00 15:27:29 00030332920TRDU0 XLON 541 409.00 15:36:40 00030333337TRDU0 XLON 470 409.20 15:38:33 00030333403TRDU0 XLON 611 409.20 15:38:33 00030333404TRDU0 XLON 409.20 15:38:33 00030333405TRDU0 XLON 99 592 408.40 15:46:38 00030333633TRDU0 XLON 564 407.80 15:54:15 00030333783TRDU0 XLON 441 408.80 16:01:36 00030333989TRDU0 XLON 116 408.80 16:02:57 00030334037TRDU0 XLON 408.80 16:02:57 00030334038TRDU0 XLON 71 250 408.80 16:02:57 00030334042TRDU0 XLON

144 408.80 16:02:57 00030334043TRDU0 XLON 106 408.80 16:02:57 00030334044TRDU0 XLON 237 408.80 16:02:57 00030334050TRDU0 XLON 166 408.80 16:02:57 00030334056TRDU0 XLON 504 408.60 16:02:59 00030334063TRDU0 XLON 535 408.40 16:04:47 00030334219TRDU0 XLON 570 408.40 16:07:00 00030334314TRDU0 XLON 409.60 16:16:52 00030334515TRDU0 XLON 76 409.60 16:16:55 00030334517TRDU0 XLON 1 410.20 16:19:12 00030334564TRDU0 XLON 3 410.20 16:19:12 00030334565TRDU0 XLON 36 320 410.20 16:19:12 00030334566TRDU0 XLON 192 410.20 16:20:19 00030334658TRDU0 XLON 340 410.20 16:20:19 00030334659TRDU0 XLON 529 410.00 16:22:22 00030334777TRDU0 XLON 1,727 409.80 16:23:07 00030334818TRDU0 XLON 409.80 16:23:07 00030334828TRDU0 XLON 40 521 409.20 16:25:25 00030334927TRDU0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington Charlotte Craigie +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than GBP700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

